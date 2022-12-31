Beloved Roller Coaster Catches Fire, Guests Left In Shock

There are few vacations more magical than visiting a beloved theme park.

Whether you’re visiting a Disney Park, like Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, or another, like Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld Orlando, Cedar Point, or any other, you’re sure to enjoy many attractions that are unlike anything you’ll experience anywhere else.

One of the most important aspects of operating a theme park is safety. There are strenuous guidelines and laws in place when operating attractions to ensure that riders are safe throughout their experience.

Even when everything is followed as it should be, malfunctions can still happen. Attractions are constantly closing down for maintenance, and there are many reported injuries at theme parks every year. But, it should be noted that the chances of getting injured at a theme park are actually lower than being struck by lightning.

On a recent trip to the popular theme park Canada’s Wonderland, a Guest caught a popular roller coaster on fire.

User @suryakadam shared the video on TikTok.

As you can see in the video, the coaster sparks a fire from the tracks and train when it makes a turn. The exact reason for the fire is unclear, and it should be noted that the attraction did not have any riders on it.

The attraction is called “Thunder Run.” Instead of a traditional chain lift hill, the train has an electric motor. Riders board 4-person cars that look like an antique train and travel the winding track through Wonder Mountain twice per ride cycle. Inside the mountain, the darkness adds an element of suspense as riders are left anticipating what’s to come, making this popular roller coaster a favorite of Guests of all ages.

