Overworked and Underpaid, the Modern Disney Prison System

As the battle between Walt Disney World and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to unfold, his latest comments have earned him mockery from almost every corner. In a recent press conference, DeSantis was discussing the currently unused land near the Walt Disney World Resort and what that land could be used for.

DeSantis has recently allowed a state takeover of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which allowed Disney World to act as its own government within the state of Florida. After Disney refused to support DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year, the Florida Governor has not only dismantled Reedy Creek, but has continued to go head to head with Disney World, which is Florida’s largest theme park and the state’s largest single employer.

In his press conference earlier this week, DeSantis made the comment that someone had suggested Florida needs a new state prison, implying that the area near Disney World could be used for that project in the near future. The comment sparked backlash from everyone, even drawing criticism from former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who called it a major overstep.

However, the comment has also sparked jokes amongst Disney fans and Cast Members, with a recent joke Tweet asking users to post an image of what they think the original Disney World prison is. Theme park meme account, @GratThemeParks, retweeted the original post with an image of a Disney College Program promotional ad, with the comments and quote Tweets in complete agreement.

“It’s true,” “Most wack experience of my life,” “real…and yet? we do it multiple times,” were just a few of the comments relating to the post. For those that don’t know, the Disney College Program is essentially an internship for college students to work at the Disney theme parks for a semester. What many applicants aren’t aware of is the shadiness that the program is surrounded in.

When students apply to the program, they’re able to select what roles they would like to be considered for, with many hoping for real experience in the field of hospitality, entertainment, or communications. While their major is supposedly taken into consideration, most of the time these applicants are placed into food service, attractions, or retail. Typically, over half of the Park is staffed by College Program students.

On top of that, they’re paid less than a part- or full-time Cast Member and put into dorm or apartment-style housing that they must pay rent on each week. Because these employees don’t receive benefits, they’re also given the most amount of hours, with it being pretty typical to receive anywhere from 40+ hours in a week and often working from open to close.

The Disney College Program can be a great experience for those wanting to work at Disney World, allowing students from all over the country to form friendships, relationships, and memories with others in the same position, it also requires the most amount of work, includes a bait-and-switch application system, and gives applicants false expectations.

With all of this said, many people who participate in the College Program do continue to work for Disney World after their program ends. While we can acknowledge the joy that comes in making magic for thousands of Guests each day, we can also acknowledge that the College Program exploits those that apply for it.

Have you ever done a Disney College Program? What was your experience? Share your thoughts in the comments below!