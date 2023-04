Walt Disney World Resort is best known for its four Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. And while world-class attractions are the biggest draws to the Disney Parks, food is a close second! There are entire events dedicated to Walt Disney World snacks, like the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and the Festival of the Holidays.

Some social media content creators dedicate entire profiles to Disney food. Josh Vaughan (@josh_vaughan_ on TikTok) makes videos about Theme Parks and food in Orlando, recently sharing a controversial video on his three most overrated snacks at Walt Disney World Resort:

“At number three, I’m putting churros,” Vaughan began. “Really? You’re going to pay seven dollars when the pretzel is usually right there? This isn’t filling. The only time this is good is when it’s free.”

“At two, I’m putting plain Dole Whips,” he continued. “At this point, it’s like vanilla ice cream. You have so many more options. Why would you just settle for this?”

Finally, Vaughan called Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars “the king of overrated snacks.”

“I could make a whole video on why these stink,” he said. “I will never understand why you don’t just get the sandwich.”

“I will not be taking debates at this time,” Vaughan declared. Nevertheless, other TikTokers shared their thoughts in the comments.

“Y’all pray for this man,” @badejokefan joked. “He’s clearly suffering from a traumatic brain injury that won’t allow him to enjoy any dole whips.”

“Not mad, just disappointed,” said @samantha.nicole67. “Disney churros just hit different.”

But some agreed with Vaughan. “The thought of a churro to me is gross,” @tgguitarguy wrote. “I can’t with that heavy fried dough when it’s 95 out. Like not what my stomach wants at a theme park.”

What Walt Disney World snacks do you recommend? Share your reviews with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.