It’s a Magical Season of Holidays at the Disney Parks

The holiday season is a beautiful time to celebrate at the Disney Parks. With so many lights, decorations, and holiday snacks and beverages around the Parks, it’s truly a magical time of year.

However, some Guests have noticed that these festivities at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort center on traditional Christmas celebrations and wonder what other holidays are celebrated at the Disney Parks.

Let’s take a look at what other holidays are recognized and celebrated at the Parks this holiday season.

There are two collective holiday celebrations running at both Disney’s California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort and EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.

At California Adventure, Guests can celebrate the Disney Festival of Holidays, returning on November 11 and running through January 8, 2023. This is a celebration of unique and diverse festivities from different cultures, including food, music, and a variety of cultural traditions.

At EPCOT, a similar event is currently running, known as EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. This event will celebrate the holidays, including a variety of cultural food, decor, and entertainment, from now until December 30.

Hanukkah

Throughout the Parks, you can find a variety of Hanukkah-themed decor and merchandise at shops like World of Disney to celebrate this Jewish holiday.

At EPCOT, enjoy a Hanukkah storytelling experience between the Morocco and France Pavilions. Here, Guests can listen to a storyteller telling their experiences of traveling abroad, finding a diverse subset of Hanukkah traditions and music worldwide. These 15-minute performances are presented Sundays through Saturdays at the following times: 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

And at the Sonoma Terrace in California Adventure, Guests can listen to Mostly Kosher, a band celebrating Hanukkah with a blend of musical styles, including klezmer, jazz, Latin, and rock.

Kwanzaa

Celebrate this holiday honoring African culture and traditions through various musical presentations at both Resorts.

At EPCOT, Guests can experience the celebration of Kwanzaa and Christmas with music from the JOYFUL! ensemble, with styles such as Gospel, R&B, and holiday songs. You can watch these performances at World Showcase Plaza. Performances run daily, beginning at 1:15 p.m., 2:20 p.m., 3:25 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

And at California Adventure, you can enjoy the beautiful a cappella performances and harmonies from The Mistletoes at the Pacific Wharf Stage.

Diwali

This festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains, is most notably present at Animal Kingdom Park in the Asia section of the Park.

And at California Adventure Park, you can celebrate with music from the Blue13 Dance Company at Paradise Gardens Park. This dance troupe will perform various traditional dances during a spectacular Bollywood party.

Three Kings’ Day

This holiday, which is mainly observed in Spain and Latin America, celebrates the Three Kings, or Three Wise Men from the Bible.

Head to Paradise Gardens Park at California Adventure to celebrate the Epiphany, or the twelfth day of Christmas. This holiday is known as El Día de los Reyes Magos in regions like Central and South America, as well as Mexico.

Navidad

Celebrate the holiday traditions from Mexico and Brazil with performances from authentic dance troupes. Here’s a description from California Adventure on what to expect:

Join The Three Caballeros as they host the ultimate fiesta for Navidad! This joyous street party features exuberant performances, including authentic folklórico dancers, mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers, drummers and incredible 12-foot-tall mojiganga puppets of Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a special appearance by Mickey and Minnie in their fiesta best!

This is just a taste of the exciting holidays you can celebrate at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. We know this will be an exciting time of celebration and discovery for many families and individuals visiting the Parks this season.

For more information and performance date and time updates, be sure to check the websites and your respective Disney Parks app ahead of your visit.

Have you been to any of these Disney Parks holiday celebrations in the past? Which was your favorite? Tell us about it below!