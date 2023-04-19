Orlando Water Park Becoming Adults Only

Theme Park fans have long asked for Adults Only spaces, especially since Walt Disney World Resort shuttered Pleasure Island at the former Downtown Disney (now Disney Springs). This Orlando Water Park is finally giving in!

Islands H2O Water Park, located in Kissimmee, Florida, will host its Adults Only Glow Foam Water Park Party from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on April 29. Guests 18 years and older can experience Specialty Glow in the Dark Drinks, event-exclusive food, access to the Live! Lagoon Wave Pool, unforgettable water slides, commemorative photo ops, and more. This is the first event of its kind at the Water Park.

“Light up the night with Island H2O Water Park’s Adults Only Glow Foam Party!” reads the official event description. “NEW for the 2023 Season, the Island comes alive with a mountain of glowing foam at this exclusive after hours event on April 29th from 8-11 PM! Don’t miss the best glow foam party of the Season! Guests must be 18 years or older to attend.”

A limited number of $25 Early Bird tickets have sold out. General Admission costs $30 per Guest, but Islands H2O Season Passholders can purchase discounted tickets for $20.Find more information and book your tickets here.

Can’t find a babysitter? Don’t worry! Islands H2O Water Park remains open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit on weekdays for shorter lines and emptier pools.

Islands H2O Water Park opened in Kissimmee in 2019 and was recently nominated for USA TODAY’s Ten Best Readers’ Choice for Best Outdoor Water Park in the United States. It features multiple pools, a wave pool, water slides of all thrill levels, a lazy river, numerous bars, and six counter-service restaurants.

Would you attend the Adults Only Glow Foam Water Park Party? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.