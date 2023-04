Disney’s Character Meet and Greets are a key component in the environmental magic of the Disney Parks, and it takes a specially-trained team of Cast Members to bring them to life. From Mickey to Elsa, he Characters are what truly bring Guests into Disney’s magical world, and they often go the extra mile to make their trips all the more memorable.

There are dozens of characters to meet at Walt Disney World, but no one gets quite as much love as the master mouse himself. Visiting Mickey is a time-honored tradition, but Mickey has always been capable of making magic for millions, even in the face of tragedy.

Mickey Mourns with Visiting Family

In @emberinferno’s Tiktok above, Mickey is seen comforting the family of Rayne, a six year old girl who passed away in October, 2022. The family had brought the child’s portrait on their trip to Walt Disney World on what would have been her birthday.

A report from Yahoo! Life described the interaction as,

“Jules — or Aunt JuJu, as she was known to her little niece, Rayne — captured the touching interaction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, located in the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Fla.”

Needless to say, this is an incredibly kind and trip-changing display of empathy and compassion, but that’s practically written into Mickey Mouse’s character.

The Mouse is Family

Naturally, the video has gone viral, and even the Walt Disney Company themselves were in the comments offering their support. We’ve covered reports of Cast Members going above and beyond the call of duty before, but there’s something extra special about watching characters step outside their Meet and Greet boundaries to make magic happen for those who really need it.

The comments are full of Disney fans sharing how much the event touched their hearts, but it’s the comments from Disney Cast Members that truly have our attention.

@janedoughboy writes,

“As a former CM, I’ve temporarily carried the grief of guests so they could have a moment of happiness. it’s the best gift you can give.”

And @itspopnotsodaa adds,

“THIS is why I work here… If you remember what time Mickey was [at] your table I’m sure guest relations would be happy to pass a nice message along to him!”

Mickey was doing far more than what is expected of his character, and the Cast Member responsible for this performance definitely deserves. It’s just another example of why so many fans keep going back to the Disney Parks.

Have you been touched by a Disney character or Cast Member? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!