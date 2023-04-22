‘Mario’ Creator Promises More Nintendo Movies to Come

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
super mario bros movie

Credit: Nintendo/ Illumination

The age of Nintendo?

super mario bros movie
Credit: Illumination / Nintendo

In recent years, video game movies and series have made a huge surge. Though Mario and Luigi are no strangers to the big and small screen, success like that of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) has really been unparalleled. The film has revitalized animation and proved once again that animated features can be extremely successful, giving Disney a run for its money! Now, the creator of Mario says they’re not finished!

peach mario
Credit: Nintendo/ Illumination

It’s been an uphill battle for Mario at the movies. The last time the Super Mario Bros were featured in a movie was the live-action adaptation with Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as the titular characters. The reception was mediocre at best. This time around, however, audiences are loving the interpretation, garnering millions of dollars, and it just keeps going!

john leguizamo bob hoskins super mario movie 1990s
Credit: Walt Disney Studios

Of course, with this massive success, the question that is on every fan’s mind is, what comes next? Anyone who’s ever played Nintendo knows that there’s a wide canon beyond Super Mario, though his story is arguably the most well-known. Could there be a solo Donkey Kong movie? A Legend of Zelda movie? Star FoxMetroid? The possibilities boggle the mind, and not only are they possible, but now, they seem likely!

Link in the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Credit: Nintendo

The Direct reported on comments made by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, in which the man behind many Nintendo hits said that thanks to Mario doing so well, he has “no doubt” that audiences will see more movies based on Nintendo franchises. If they’re anything like this latest entry, fans are definitely in for a treat: more Mario, maybe even Zelda could hit the big screen soon!

Super Mario Bros. Movie. Super Mario is in the middle, and Monsters: Bowser (on the right) and Donkey Kong (on the left) as the background.
Credit: Inside the Magic

It’s a smart move on the part of Miyamoto, Nintendo, and Illumination, as many fans have been dying for a big-screen adaptation of their favorite classic video game titles, and the success of Super Mario Bros. proves that, when done right, the fans will turn out in droves to see it. All that’s left to decide is which title they will choose to adapt: will it be a sequel or something completely different? Could audiences see a Super Smash Bros. movie?

Mario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
Credit: Universal Studios / Nintendo / Illumination

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently in theaters and stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. The story follows Mario (Pratt) as he, along with Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy), saves Luigi (Day) and the world from the clutches of King Koopa: Bowser (Black) himself.

What do you think the next Nintendo movie will be? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

