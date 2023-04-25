Jude Law Claims He Was Miserable and Moody on the Set of ‘Peter Pan’

To promote the upcoming live-action Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), Jude Law, who plays the villainous Captain Hook, and Jim Gaffigan, who plays his sidekick, Smee, went on Good Morning America to discuss their characters in the film.

We are just days away now from the Disney+ premiere of Peter Pan & Wendy (2023). The film is Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of their animated classics and comes out just a month before the remake of The Little Mermaid (2023). The movie follows the same storyline that fans are familiar with, based on J.M. Barrie’s work, except it will feature a more diverse cast.

Two stars from the film, Jude Law and Jim Gaffigan, stopped by Good Morning America today to promote the movie. Law portrays one of the most iconic villains of all time, Captain Hook, and it seems he really got into character. It took him two hours to get into costume, and when asked if he scared the kids on set, the Skeleton Crew actor jokingly said, “I hope so. I mean, I used it as an excuse just to be miserable and moody all day.”

Law added he would yell at everyone and tell people to bring him food since he couldn’t do much with a hook for a hand.

When the hosts asked Gaffigan if he had to spend two hours putting on his costume, the comedian responded, “I gained forty pounds twenty years ago just for this role.” Both actors are fathers and are excited for their kids to see the film.

While the cast and their families may be excited about the movie, the rest of the world seems to have their doubts about the film. After Pinocchio (2022) was a major disappointment on Disney+, live-action remakes have not gained much interest from fans. Audiences will finally get to the final product when Peter Pan & Wendy (2023) premieres Friday, April 28 on the streaming platform.

Are you excited to finally see Peter Pan & Wendy (2023) this week? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.