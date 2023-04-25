Tinker Bell Loses Iconic Glow in Live-Action ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’

The live-action Peter Pan and Wendy releases on Disney+ on April 28, 2023, and has had no shortage of controversy surrounding it. While Disney’s live-action remakes have been under fire for years, Peter Pan and Wendy also faced negative reactions to the inclusion of girls in the group of Lost Boys and a black Tinker Bell.

Now, more news has been released about the iconic pixie and her presence in the film, including the announcement that she won’t have her signature glow. In an article shared by CBR, director David Lowery explains the creative choice to leave out her light, explaining that while her pixie dust itself glows, she doesn’t because viewers would be unable to figure out where her light comes from in a live-action context.

“EVERY part of her body glows because she EMITS PIXIE DUST,” tweeted @trishacuffari. Several Twitter users had similar complaints, saying that viewers don’t need a logical explanation in a fantasy film. Peter Pan is about a boy who never grows up and lives in a magical world, there doesn’t need to be an explanation as to why the pixie is glowing.

Others compared it to the failings of other Disney live-action movies, saying that including a strong element of realism in animated fantasy films actually ruins the overall film, and that viewers are watching for a sense of escapism, not realism. Not everything has to be scene-for-scene in a live-action remake, and the director did choose to change other elements of the film as well. However, omitting Tinker Bell’s glow just because “she’s a pixie” or “it’s her pixie dust” isn’t a good enough explanation in a live-action version is a strange choice.

It lends credence to fans claiming that Disney is out of touch with their audience, especially when it comes to their live action films. They’ve consistently received negative reactions and complaints from viewers over various casting and creative choices and seem to show no indication of slowing down.

What do you think about Tinker Bell not having her iconic glow? Share your thoughts in the comments below!