John Travolta Celebrates His Daughter’s Birthday with Loving Disney World Tribute

Academy Award-nominated actor John Travolta loves his family more than anything else, and he proved it when he shared a loving tribute to his daughter, Ella Bleu, on her 23rd birthday.

Originally coming to prominence in the 70s, John Travolta is an actor and singer most well-known for his roles in Grease (1978), Pulp Fiction (1994), American Crime Story (2016), Urban Cowboy (1980), Saturday Night Fever (1977), and, of course, Battlefield Earth (2000).

While he’s still acting today, most of his focus is directed toward his children, his son Benjamin Travolta and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta. In fact, Travolta recently took his family to Disney World to celebrate Ella’s 23rd birthday and shared a touching video tribute to his daughter on his Instagram, commemorating the occasion.

John Travolta Loves and Supports His Daughter

In the video, set to “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” by Henry Mancini & His Orchestra and Chorus, you can see John, Benjamin, and Ella Travolta enjoying themselves throughout the Park. Some highlights included Ella blowing out her candles, the family watching the fireworks, and Ella and John walking hand in hand toward the castle.

Underneath the video, Travolta said, “Here’s a song for you on your birthday my dearest Ella! I love you with all my heart!! Your Dad!!” And he wasn’t the only one to comment.

Several celebrities followed suit, with birthday greetings from Motley Crue founder Tommy Lee, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and John Travolta’s Hairspray (2007) co-star Nikki Blonsky.

This heartfelt message served as a great response to Ella Bleu Travolta’s birthday tribute to her father earlier in the year when she said, “Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero. The most incredible father, friend, and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy.”

Ella Bleu is set to be a star in her own right, having been featured in several movies as well as starting out on her own music career. Either way, you just know that her father will be there every step of the way, supporting her.

What does your perfect Disney birthday look like? Let us know in the comments below.