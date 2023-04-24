How to Take a Break WITHOUT Leaving the Park

A day at one of Walt Disney World’s theme parks can be one of the most fantastical and memorable days your family will ever have. However, it can also be one of the most downright exhausting.

Walt Disney World vacations are not for those who like to sleep in and lounge by the pool all day on their vacation. Sure, you could do that at your Resort if you wanted to, but there’s so much to see and do! However, this does mean that breaks become essential when you do get to take them. The hottest, sunniest part of a Florida afternoon can be the best part of the day to take a nice break and come back to the Park later.

However, what if you don’t want to go all the way back to your Resort? Maybe you’re staying off-property, and the hike is too far. Or maybe you spent all day at the pool yesterday and are looking for something else to do. Never fear! There are plenty of ways to take a restful break from the hustle and bustle without leaving the Park or without going all the way back to your Resort. Here are some of our favorite methods.

Book a Dining Reservation

Most Walt Disney World Guests tend to follow the unspoken rule of eating at a quick service restaurant for lunch and table service restaurant for dinner. However, it’s not a real rule. Why not switch it up and take a long break by sitting down for lunch somewhere? You could book a table at the Sci-Fi Dine-In and enjoy the movie clips while you sit and eat. Or, maybe you’d rather have a low-key meal at the Plaza Restaurant on Main Street, U.S.A. Wherever you pick to dine, it’ll give you 90 minutes of sitting, air conditioning, and delicious food, and you won’t have to plan your evening around a dinner reservation.

Resort Hop

Alright, we know we said without leaving the Park, but if you’d still like to step out without going back to your own hotel, try Resort hopping to one of the nearby resorts – many are even within walking distance! At the Magic Kingdom, you can hop on the monorail to visit Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Polynesian Village Resort, or take a boat to Wilderness Lodge. At EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can walk to Disney’s BoardWalk, Yacht & Beach Clubs, and Swan & Dolphin, or take the Skyliner to Disney’s Riviera, Pop Century, Caribbean Beach, or Art of Animation. You can explore the Resort, enjoy its amenities, grab a bite to eat, or just sit out by the water for a little while, away from the Park.

Enjoy a Show

Sometimes, Walt Disney World Guests get so focused on the amazing rides that they forget about all the entertainment offerings! Some of the shows at Walt Disney World can provide 10-30 minutes of sitting down in the dark and air conditioning, where you can enjoy unique entertainment (or nap… we won’t judge). The American Adventure at EPCOT is long, dark, and air-conditioned, or head over to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for something a little more exciting. These are a fantastic option for a quick walking break… or a power nap.