‘Galaxy Quest’ Is Hollywood’s Latest Unwanted Reboot

What do the Harry Potter franchise and the 1999 sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest have in common? Hollywood dares to reboot both of these properties without the one and only Alan Rickman. That’s right; Galaxy Quest (1990) is the latest victim to be rebooted, thanks to Paramount+.

Fans love this Certified Fresh 90s comedy, which pays homage to classic science fiction shows, specifically Star Trek. The film’s premise is quite simple but extremely enjoyable. Tim Allen plays a William Shatner-type character, a washed-up actor who starred in a campy sci-fi series in the 80s. When his character is visited by real aliens who ask for his help, the actor dawns on his old costume once again to save the galaxy, just like in the old days. Allen is joined by his crew, which was perfectly cast; Sigourney Weaver, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub, and the late Alan Rickman.

The film also had some young faces of familiar actors who went on to have successful careers, such as Justin Long and Rainn Wilson.

The title Galaxy Quest refers to the fictional TV series inspired by Star Terk. Now that the film will become a series, everything seems to be coming full circle. However, how similar will the series be to the film?

Mark Johnson, the long-time Breaking Bad producer, is producing the show. While the series almost landed on Amazon Prime in 2015 with a different script, the current development of Galaxy Quest does not have a writer or director attached yet. It’s too early to tell if the series will be based on the fictional show in the film or focus on the events after it gets canceled. The latter would be the more accurate adaptation, but a mixture of both might be the most likely as the series would need to find a way to stretch the premise.

As mentioned, a reboot almost came to fruition in 2015 when Amazon was interested in the IP, and it would feature the original cast. Unfortunately, when the talented Alan Rickman died, the series eventually fizzled out. However, Tim Allen has recently mentioned that a sequel was in the works. Perhaps this is what he was referring to.

Fans of the film will have to wait for more detail to learn more about the series coming to Paramount+ as it unfolds.

