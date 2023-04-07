Family Exposed to ‘Worst Holiday’ Blame Disney, Fans Disagree

Disney is always busy. There never seems to be a “downtime” within the Parks, although there are off-seasons.

With crowds likely at any of the Disney World Parks, there are times that families visiting out of the country should and should not see.

One family did not get the memo as they described the worst day of their holiday at Magic Kingdom and blamed Disney. Let’s get into what went wrong and how Disney fans quickly responded. But first, let me explain what’s been happening this week at Disney World to understand why this family had their terrible day at Magic Kingdom.

Genie+ Sets New Record and Sells Out Fast

This week, Genie+, the paid service of Disney’s vacation planning mobile service, reached an all-new record high of $35.

Not only that, but the service also sold out in record time several times this week, before 10 a.m. in the mornings, leading to Park Guests not being too happy about that.

This new record sellout time and new price hike led many Disney fans to believe that even higher prices were imminent as we approached those long, hot summer months.

Spring and Easter Break Crowds Descend Upon Disney World

Aside from the elevated prices on Genie+ and the service selling out in record time, this week and the coming weeks will have Spring and Easter crowds descending upon all four Disney Parks.

More crowds mean longer wait times, and big-time attractions already show high wait times for several hours.

Most schools have let out for Spring and Easter break, giving those families only this one chance to visit Disney World in 2023.

But with so many families being on vacation, the crowds at Disney have been wall-to-wall, leading to disruption of services and attractions, which is expected this time of year.

One family seemed to have missed the memo of understanding the time of year they scheduled their visit to Magic Kingdom.

Family Calls Out Disney for Worst Vacation Experience, Fans Disagree

In a recent Reddit thread, one family posted their recent experience at Magic Kingdom, which was not good.

Here’s what they said (buckle up, it’s a long one):

“Today me and my family visited Magic Kingdom, gotta be honest worse day of our holiday so far. First off the park was so rammed with people we can barely walk to get to the attractions. Secondly, we paid for genie plus and my mothers completely disappeared from the Disney app thus meaning we couldn’t book lightning lanes for her. Thirdly, one of the attractions was down which we had a lightning lane for, which was totally understandable these things happen but we were told we could use it on another attraction (apart from some). When we got to another attraction we where told . That the ride wasn’t “officially closed” and that the lightning lanes won’t work. In end we went on 3 rides getting here at 11:30 and it now being 16:34. We had enough and ended up walking out the park in anger. It’s just not good enough considering we had paid all of the money to come to the magical “Walt Disney World” and paid for the genie plus service which failed to work. Safe to say we won’t be coming back. It’s just “pay to win” and so stressful trying to get onto rides with the genie plus and lighting lane. It used to be so simple with the old fastpass system. Update, we went to guest services on our way out to sort out the genie plus issues. They said it was resolved but it still says she is is ineligible on the Disney World app. Sorry this is all negative but we all had a really bad experience and thought others should know.”

As you read, the family in question decided to blame Disney rather than realize the time of year they chose to visit Disney World.

Now, I understand that not all can visit Disney in the off-season. That’s apparent; however, I believe it’s up to YOU to ensure you are researching and planning these big trips accordingly.

It seems I’m not the only one that thinks like this, as Disney fans were quick to point out the flaws in the family’s blame.

There you have it, folks. Don’t blame Disney totally when you decide to visit Magic Kingdom during one of the busiest times of the year and around the time a brand-new attraction opens to the public.

But that’s my opinion. What do you guys think? Sound off below!