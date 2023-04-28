Entitled Guests Outraged Over Characters Taking Breaks

Remember that if you need a break from the Florida sun, Mickey probably does, too.

Character meet-and-greets are often at the top of Guests’ wishlists when visiting the Walt Disney World Resort. After all, who doesn’t want that perfect shot of their little one hugging Cinderella or holding hands with Mickey and Minnie Mouse? And it isn’t just for little ones, either; plenty of adults want to fulfill their childhood dreams of meeting their favorite character. Because of this, lines can get lengthy for the most popular characters, stretching into the hours during the busiest parts of the year at Walt Disney World.

We understand it can be frustrating to wait in a long line, especially when it’s not for a ride or after you’ve been walking around a hot and crowded theme park all day. However, some Guests have taken it a little too far.

Some Guests have taken to Reddit to express their frustration with other Guests on character lines – those who complain when characters leave to take a break. The original poster stated “Currently in line to meet Merida, there are people complaining about the characters taking breaks. It seems others forget that Cast Members are human too.” Many others jumped on the thread to share their experience of waiting on character lines with inconsiderate and unsympathetic Guests who seem to forget that everyone needs to take a break every now and then.

Reddit user u/bunnydewdrop shared their experience earlier this year.

We were there in January. Could not believe the melt down the girls behind us had when Vanellope walked away when there still was a line waiting. These girls were early 20s no younger no older. They were acting like complete fools too saying things like why is this the only place you can meet her if they do this etc etc. They left and went over to Joy’s line. About 10 min pass and Vanellope was back.

Many other users on the thread commented on Guest entitlement at Disney as a whole. Another stated, “It blows my mind how people get, honestly. They get this idea of “I paid a ton of money for this trip, so I should get everything I want, when I want it, and be able to do what I want. No exceptions.” smh” There’s been a lot of discussion recently on Guest entitlement, from those who complain at Guest Services over things out of Disney’s control to influencers and vloggers who ruin the experience for other Guests so they can get content.

Character performers often get the brunt of the worst Guest behavior, including nonconsensual touching and grabbing, harassment, and in rare cases, physical or sexual assault. It’s extremely unfortunate that those who are dedicated to bringing our favorite characters to life could face such treatment from Park Guests.

While it can be exciting to meet your favorite character, it’s ridiculous to expect them to cater to your every whim, especially in a hot costume in the Florida heat. They have a job to do and deserve your respect! Remember to be kind to Cast Members, and they will be kind to you in return – and that goes for Mickey Mouse, too!