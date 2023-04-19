Disney Plans to Gut Iconic Ride, Permanent Closure Imminent

An iconic Disneyland Resort attraction is set to close down permanently.

Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, and there are plenty of magical attractions to enjoy while inside “The Happiest Place on Earth,” including rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, The Incredicoaster, and much more.

In addition to the rides, if you’re visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth,” you’ll want to make time to enjoy many of the fun offerings, like the “Magic Happens” parade and Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park, and World of Color- ONE at Disney California Adventure Park.

But, perhaps the biggest news surrounding Disneyland Resort, is an iconic attraction that is about to shut down permanently.

Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park over in Walt Disney World Resort has already closed down permanently. The attraction closed in January to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Recently, Disney announced that Splash Mountain in Disneyland would be closing down beginning May 31, 2023, to make way for the same attraction. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open in late 2024.

While some fans have held out hope that portions of the Splash Mountain ride might stay intact, construction at Magic Kingdom confirms that the ride will look like a brand new attraction when it opens.

In a recent social media post, fans asked if the Zip-A-Dee Lady– the giant riverboat in the final scene of Splash Mountain– would remain intact. The short answer? No.

Disney will keep essentially no remnants from Splash Mountain when it opens Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Though the ride track may be similar, and this will still be a log flume ride, everything else will be completely transformed.

Even though the riverboat would fit in with the New Orleans theme, the entire scene finale is going to be changed, meaning nothing will be left unturned.

If you’re wanting to ride Splash Mountain before its final day, you’ll need to get to Disneyland Park soon. Currently, according to the Disney Park Reservation system, reservations are still available if you’d like to visit the theme park on the attraction’s final day.

Once the attraction closes, we expect that construction will begin almost immediately. Disneyland has some time to make up if they’re going to catch Walt Disney World Resort.

Are you excited about the new beginnings happening in Disneyland?