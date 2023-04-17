Disney World Teases Major Announcement, Effective This Week

This was already going to be a big week for Walt Disney World Resort.

For the first time in nearly two years, Disney Park fans are finally going to be able to purchase Annual Passes beginning Thursday. Well, at least for while supplies last. The Annual Passes, which will involve all four tiers on sale, give Disney World Guests a chance to experience “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” including Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT over and over again.

But, Annual Passes are just one major development happening at Walt Disney World Resort this week.

Of course, the EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival is happening right now, but there’s actually another big event going on, as well.

Disney World Guests who are visiting the theme parks this week will be treated to all kinds of fun activities and treats related to Disney’s Halfway to Halloween celebration.

The Halfway to Halloween celebration includes exclusive treats and fun activities that are only available for a limited time. The best news about the celebration picking back up? Disney will have a major announcement.

Disney World has typically announced the dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party during the “Halfway to Halloween” celebration week, and this is the expectation this year, as well.

The After-Hours Halloween Party that takes place at Magic Kingdom Park typically runs from the end of August through October 31. If you’re going to Disney World during this time, knowing the dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is an important step in planning your vacation, even if you’re not planning to attend the party.

Magic Kingdom Park will be closing early to Guests during this time, and this means you’ll have a chance to book your Disney Park Reservations elsewhere or plan a Park-Hopping kind of day if you were previously planning to visit Magic Kingdom. Of course, going to the Disney Park on the day of a party can actually be a smart move for some, because if you time it right, wait times typically drop significantly.

If you’re planning to purchase tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney will unveil that information, as well. The Halloween Party tickets range in price depending on the date you select. Last year, the tickets ranged from $109.00 to $199.00, and most parties ended up selling out.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic as we cover the latest developments happening at Walt Disney World Resort, including any major announcements that will come forward this week.

