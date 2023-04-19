Disney Vacation Club Sales For Villas at Disneyland Hotel to Begin Soon

Mark your calendars! Disneyland Resort’s newest and most luxurious property to date is set to open later this year, and sales for Disney Vacation Club members will begin soon.

Guests visiting the Parks and staying on Disneyland property will soon be able to do so in style thanks to the brand new Villas at Disneyland Hotel, a 12-story Disney Vacation Club tower that offers 344 duo studios, deluxe studios, one-and-two-bedroom villas, and grand villas.

The one-and-two-bedroom villas will offer roomier accommodations for larger families, and include a full-size kitchen and living areas complete with comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed. The main bedroom is equally as plush, with a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural, and a spa-like shower.

Each suite is perfectly themed around Disney Animation classics such as The Jungle Book (1967), Fantasia (1940), Princess and the Frog (2009) Sleeping Beauty (1959), and others, making for a fully-immersive overnight experience at the place where the magic all started.

Back in September, Disney Parks Blog confirmed that the Villas at Disneyland Hotel would open to Guests on September 28, 2023. More recently, eager Guests also got a glimpse at the swanky new rooms and amenities in a video showing off the renderings of the villas, from the chic pool deck to the beautiful custom mural created by Disney Animation artist Lorelay Bové, best known for her work on The Princess and the Frog and Encanto (2021).

Now, bookings for the new hotel are officially scheduled to open for existing Disney Vacation Club members on May 2, and to the public on May 30.

Disney Parks Blog gave readers a few helpful tips on booking information for upcoming stays:

Wednesday, March 15 – Disney Vacation Club Members can begin to make rental reservations by calling Member Services at (800) 800-9800

Thursday, March 16 – Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can start booking rental reservations by contacting (714) 956-6425

Friday, March 17 – All guests can make rental reservations online at Disneyland.com/VillasDisneylandHotel or by contacting (714) 956-6425.

The newest addition to Disney Vacation Club’s wide array of properties looks to be one of its most glamorous projects yet. Members are sure to find themselves welcomed home when the Villas at Disneyland Hotel opens on September 28.