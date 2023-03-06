Opening Date Announced for Disney’s Luxury Villas

Guest visiting Disneyland and staying at the Disneyland Hotel will soon be able to do so in style.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has three Resort hotels on the property; Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and the Disneyland Hotel. The hotels offer luxurious accommodations in addition to the convenience of being steps away from Disneyland Park, Disney’s California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney shopping district. Recently, Disney announced that the Disneyland Hotel would be getting an addition; a 12-story Disney Vacation Club tower.

Last month, Disney gave us a first look at the brand-new Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The hotel offers 344 duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and grand villas themed around classics of Disney Animation like Fantasia (1940), Princess and the Frog (2009), and Sleeping Beauty (1959). Disney Parks Blogs stated that the new villas will “blend timeless Walt Disney Animation Studios classics with contemporary designs, delicately curating a celebration of Disney history in the place where it all started—the Disneyland Resort,”

Today, Disney Parks Blog announced that the Villas at Disneyland Hotel will open to Guests on September 28, 2023. We also got a closer look at some of the rooms, decor, and amenities, including the beautiful custom mural created by Disney Animation artist Lorelay Bové, known for her work on The Princess and the Frog and Encanto (2021). The new tower will also feature a vibrantly colored and whimsical mid-century modern pool deck where families can soak up the sun on their vacations.

Disney Parks Blog gave readers a few helpful tips on booking information for upcoming stays: