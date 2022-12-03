California is Getting a Second Disney Vacation Club Hotel

When it comes to the ultimate Disney fan, a DVC (Disney Vacation Club) membership is at the top of the list.

As far as Disney Resorts go- Walt Disney World has 12 of the resorts. There is one in Hawaii (Aulani), one in Vero Beach (Disney’s Vero Beach Resort), and one in Hilton Head Island (Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort).

There is also only one at Disneyland in California (Grand Californian Hotel and Spa).

Until now.

Disney is finally making a second Vacation Club Hotel at Disneyland.

They are using the pre-existing Disneyland Hotel and making some major upgrades. Disney is calling it The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.

A fourth tower is being seamlessly added to the other three already at the hotel. This new tower is projected to have 350 new rooms. 270 of them will be studios, 38 rooms will be “two-person” pods (like in Disney’s Riveria Resort), 19 one-bedroom villas, 20 two-bedroom villas, and 2 three-bedroom grand villas.

The newest tower sits on 2 acres, will be 12 stories high, and is going to add over 300 additional parking spaces.

At this year’s D23 Expo, we got a glimpse of the tower’s new logo, along with confirmation of the name “The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.” No additional details were provided to update on the status of this project.

The projected completion date for this new Disney Vacation Club is sometime in 2023.

That aligns perfectly with the brand-new Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge coming to the Disneyland Resort in 2023.

Now, the big question is- when will this new DVC property open and on sale? With the way things are going, it’s looking like it is going to be summer to fall of 2023 looking at the current construction progress.

Either way, it’s nice to finally have another DVC hotel in California!

Are you looking forward to this new hotel? Let us know in the comments.