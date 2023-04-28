Mickey Ears Labeled Problematic by Fans

Whether it’s Disneyland, Walt Disney World, or any of the international Disney Parks, normal Guests will purchase a tee-shirt and set of trading pins at the minimum or a full-on Disneybound outfit with all the accessories at the maximum as their big souvenir. While the Parks certainly offer a lot to choose from, all Disney fans should own at least one pair of Mickey Ears.

Mickey’s ears are as iconic as the profile of the mouse himself, and every Disney fan worth their salt has at least one pair. Be it in classic black or one of the dozens upon dozens of character options readily available, no piece of Disney merchandise has had quite the pop culture phenomenon the ears have become. However, Disney has been doing Guests a disservice for decades

A Fatal Flaw for Mickey Ears

The Mickey ears available at all Disney parks are some of the most recognizable souvenirs from any popular tourist destination. With the exception of the controversial platinum pair that had Minnie “dripping with excitement,” the ears have all been creatively designed to fit a variety of characters, themes, and tastes.

Guests don’t even have to step onto Disney Park property to get their ears. Right now, shopDisney offers dozens of different options for mouse ear headgear. However, a recent discussion pointed out a design failure that effects every set.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld called the versatility and accessibility of the iconic ears into question. While the thread begins with a mildly amusing Dr. Doofenshmirtz meme, it also sparks a curiously interesting dialogue in the comments below. It seems the ears aren’t truly made with every Guest in mind.

There are dozens of gorgeously made ears, but a majority are made using Minnie as the base. While Disney is certainly more progressive than some, many male-identifying Guests struggle with finding a fitting set.

While u/AnxiousDonut adapts to the bow issue and writes,