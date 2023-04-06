Controversial ‘COPS’ Series Is Returning With the Least Self-Aware Title Imaginable

Long ago, a police procedural series was one of the biggest draws on the Fox network. That series happened to be aptly titled, COPS, series—which ran for a ridiculously long 34 seasons. Now, the series is set to return to the small screen, but this time with the least self-aware title imaginable.

There is no denying that the United States has seen plenty of issues in the media with issues that stem from police officers being shown not following procedure while on duty. The nation was in an uproar in 2020 when George Floyd lost his life while in custody, which led to the Black Lives Matter protests that happened worldwide.

COPS initially ran from 1989 to 2013 on Fox, before moving to Paramount (formerly Spike) from 2013 to 2020. The long-running reality show was then canceled in 2020 amid the controversy that stemmed from the protests related to Floyd’s death. The series is now set to return, and the title is something that might lead to its quick cancelation once again.

COPS: Reloaded is set to air on the Law & Crime network from Dan Abrams, which is backed by A&E Network. This is arguably the least self-aware title for the revival of this series, as there have been protests worldwide for gun reform in the United States, along with the issues that stem from wrongful deaths in relation to police officers using excessive force.

Still, despite the controversy, the show is set to return for a third time. COPS has morphed over the years into different shows like Jail, which amassed 31 million views on the Law & Crime YouTube page. Abrams hosted another spinoff series called Live P.D., which ran for four seasons before being canceled, leading to another revival known as On Patrol Live.

It does seem a bit odd that all these police procedural reality TV shows are continuing to be canceled, yet are revived once again with different titles. COPS: Reloaded is arguably the worst title that could have been thought up, but the series is moving forward regardless.

The Law & Crime Network has also secured the rights for the 158 episodes of Jail, so we would imagine that COPS and Jail are going to be made available together on the network very soon. The network channel can be found on streaming providers like fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO, and TV Plus.

