Twitter Laments Police Department For Grinch Stunt, “Defund the Police”

When Dr. Suess’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! became an animated film in 1966, fans of the world-renowned Christmas story could never have predicted where the character would end up. Nearly 40 years later, Jim Carrey changed the character forever when he starred in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).

Every year, the beloved green character returns to Grinchmas at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Thousands head to Who-ville to celebrate with the reformed Grinch!

This Christmas, a very different entity brought the Grinch to their Christmas festivities… the New York Police Department. NYPD Commissioner Sewell shared a photo of the beloved Dr. Suess character in the back of a police car:

Christmas in NYC is safe. Thanks to your NYPD officers, the Grinch won’t be stealing any Christmas joy this year. Merry Christmas!

Christmas in NYC is safe. Thanks to your NYPD officers, the Grinch won't be stealing any Christmas joy this year. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/k8Vr6eK6Lm — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) December 25, 2022

Twitter wasn’t happy with the stunt, as the message of the Grinch’s story is that he’s reformed by love and acceptance rather than punitive action. @sorrellkj:

isn’t the grinch’s whole deal that he was reformed by a loving society that refused to act punitively against a clearly troubled individual if they arrested the grinch the story would be such a bummer. because cops are a bummer

if they arrested the grinch the story would be such a bummer. because cops are a bummer — sorrel kerr-jung (@sorrelkj) December 26, 2022

Thousands responded, and the Grinch’s arrest became an extremely hot topic. From @EvelynStarshine:

yeah but the police’s whole thing is arresting people who aren’t white

yeah but the police's whole thing is arresting people who aren't white — PROTECT INDIGENOUS LIVES-RETURN TO LEVEL 4 (@EvelynStarshine) December 28, 2022

Some called it propaganda:

Has to be some of the weirdest propaganda I’ve ever seen

Has to be some of the weirdest propaganda I’ve ever seen — Grace (@gracekellman) December 25, 2022

Many brought in more controversial and polarizing messaging. @flaminhottweets wrote:

defund the police

Some even wrote their own version of the incident. From @Grn_Ranger:

The NYPD has released a statement denying responsibility for the grinch’s death while in custody and attributing the cause of death to drugs alleged to be in his system

The NYPD has released a statement denying responsibility for the grinch’s death while in custody and attributing the cause of death to drugs alleged to be in his system — Green Ranger (@Grn_Ranger) December 26, 2022

What do you think of the NYPD “arresting” the Grinch?