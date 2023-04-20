Conservative Comedian Jimmy Failla Calls Disney’s “Woke” Agenda A Scam

Is Disney’s “woke” agenda at the Parks meant to promote inclusivity? Or is it all a scam? Conservative Comedian Jimmy Failla thinks it’s all a load of rubbish. But does he have a point?

Jimmy Failla is the podcast host of Fox Across America and a former on-air contributor for the Fox Business Network. Occasionally the conservative comedian fills in as guest host for Greg Gutfeld on the Fox talk show Gutfeld! Earlier this week, while guest hosting, Failla attacked Disney for their LGBTQ+ inclusion, much like most Republicans are doing right now. He was quick to bring up the Pride Nite that will be taking place at Disneyland later this year. His biggest stance on the matter was that Disney’s “woke” agenda is all a scam.

“Disney claims they’re carrying on with this event in the name of inclusion. But we know that’s a scam because if Disney really cared about including as many people as possible, they wouldn’t charge 120 bucks to get in,” said Failla. The comment was followed by a bit of applause from the audience (although it was just about two or three of them clapping).

The guest host went on to say, “Last I checked, the prices were keeping out a lot more kids than the pronouns, Disney.”

While Failla’s comments on the show were crude and inappropriate, the comedian might have made a good point. His goal was to find any excuse to call the Disney company a bunch of hypocrites, but he inadvertently brought up a subject everyone should be talking about.

Currently, the average Disneyland ticket price for a weekend is between $169-$179 for just one Park. A family would have to add 65 dollars to the cost of each ticket if they wanted to visit both parks on the same day. Children’s tickets are about 10 dollars less than adults, which hardly makes a difference.

At these prices, it’s a no-brainer that low-income and impoverished families cannot afford tickets. Children from these families may be the one group that is the most excluded from the Parks. Although Disney offers “tips” for families on a budget, that doesn’t solve the financial issues the Park has caused. A family of four with low income can no longer take their children to Disney on a whim; now, they would have to wait a long time to afford a trip. It’s almost as if Disneyland has become a place for the privileged and wealthy.

It’s good that Disney is more welcoming and accepting of the LGBTQ+ community, and perhaps “scam” is a harsh word. But unfortunately, Jimmy Failla might be right about Disney Parks not being inclusive to those who can not afford to visit the Parks. Disney has failed to include the group of people from more poverty-stricken communities, and that should be an issue that is brought up more often. It’s a shame that Failla had to be the one to do so.

Should Disney find a way to make the Parks more inclusive for low-income families? Let us know in the comments.