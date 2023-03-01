‘X-Men’ Project Reportedly Slated For Several Seasons

If you can’t wait to see the X-Men appear every year on Disney+ for the rest of the Multiverse Saga, you’re in luck because Marvel Studios isn’t holding back.

Most of the time, the Disney+ series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe only gets one season before gathering dust on the big steaming platform. This X-Men series is getting several seasons after the first one debuts later this year. With the Multiverse Saga spending its first phase introducing a lot of new heroes, fans are more than ready to see the X-Men in the MCU, but this project won’t be telling their grand introduction.

Instead, Marvel is more interested in honoring their legacy and will spend the much-needed time to set up the X-Men crew for the MCU at a later date. For now, fans can expect the sequel to the animated X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men ’97, to fill the empty void of content surrounding mutants.

Insider KC Walsh revealed that the series will likely run for four seasons giving fans some new X-Men content every year until 2026. With Season 2 already in development, this is very exciting for fans who loved the original series, and if it’s become another instant classic for Marvel, there’s a good chance it will last longer.

X-Men ’97 will debut with just 10 episodes for Season 1, but the episode count might increase for Season 2. A few weeks earlier, Cal Dodd revealed that he is hard at work on voicing lines for Season 2 as the series has been quietly in development for the past couple of years. As of right now, fans should expect Season 1 to drop later in the fall.

It’s unclear how the story will continue, but Marvel Studios has hinted that the live-action iteration of the X-Men might be heavily inspired by the animated series, which wouldn’t be a bad idea. The X-Men are one of the biggest super hero groups in Marvel Comics, and when they finally debut, fans will have high expectations, so Marvel better hit the ground running since Phase Five’s rocky start isn’t reassuring fans that the mutant super heroes will be done correctly.

