These Movies & TV Shows Went to Disney, Some ILLEGALLY

Do you ever wonder why Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or the other Disney Parks don’t show up in films or television shows that often? They’re constantly mentioned, but it’s rare that fictional characters will ever actually visit. But think of the logistics that would go into filming at one of the Parks – for anything more than a scene or two, you’d have to shut down areas of the Park, or the entire thing, for the whole day!

However, that doesn’t mean your favorite film and television characters haven’t visited Walt Disney World or Disneyland before. Here are a few of the most famous movies and TV shows that either took place at a Disney Park or used it for filming… and two were even done so without Disney’s knowledge!

Full House

Perhaps one of the most famous examples, the Tanners took a two-episode-long Walt Disney World Vacation in “The House Meets the Mouse” for their two-part season finale in 1993. These two episodes are chock full of Disney attractions, characters, and experiences – since Disney owned ABC by this time, it was more akin to a long commercial than an episode of television as the Tanners have a picturesque Disney vacation. The family even stays at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and spends time at the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

Modern Family

Over on the west coast, the characters of another ABC sitcom, Modern Family, took a day trip to Disneyland Resort in 20212. This episode more closely resembles the average Guest’s struggle when going to Disneyland; fighting with your family, keeping your children on a child leash, and wearing the wrong shoes for a day in the Park. Interestingly, this episode breaks a major Disney rule when Haley’s ex-boyfriend, Dylan, reveals he’s working at the Park as a character performer, and he’s revealed while performing as Little John. Even though Modern Family isn’t for kids, Disney is usually pretty strict about not revealing the secrets behind their characters.

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

If you’re going to make a film so centered around Walt Disney, you’re going to have to visit Disneyland. This film, which retells the story of Walt’s mission to turn the book Mary Poppins into a movie, stars Tom Hanks as the man himself and Emma Thompson as P.L. Travers, the book’s author. One of his efforts to persuade her is to take her to Disneyland and show her how he tells stories and creates magic. To film here, Disneyland Park had to be transformed into the way it was in 1961, including everything from costumes to signage.

The Florida Project (2017)

The Florida Project is quite different from the others mentioned on this list, as it takes a gritty, bittersweet, and realistic look at the lives of the people who live on the doorstep of the Most Magical Place on Earth. While many dream of moving close to Walt Disney World, the central characters in the film are impoverished and live in a motel just outside of the Resort. The film ends with one of the central characters and her friend joining hands and literally running to the Magic Kingdom, where they stand in front of Cinderella Castle – and the film ends. The ending is controversial, not only for the subject matter but for the fact that they didn’t get Disney’s permission to film. It’s not illegal, but it is against Disney’s rules. Director Sean Baker says they pulled it off by simply filming on iPhones and looking like a family on vacation – which is exactly what our next entry did for an entire film.

Escape From Tomorrow (2013)

The first film to attempt the “filmed inside Walt Disney World” gimmick, Escape From Tomorrow is unique in that it’s a horror film. It follows a recently unemployed father on a family vacation to Walt Disney World Resort, where increasingly bizarre and disturbing things continue happening to him. The entire film was shot on Canon digital cameras, exactly the kind you’d see tourists walking around the Parks with, and shot in black and white to avoid any lighting problems. Almost the entire film was shot inside the Parks and Resorts, with a few exceptions that were filmed on soundstages and greenscreens. However, the movie’s not very good, with a 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, Disney’s even aware of the film’s existence, but word says that they consider it so bad and insignificant they chose not to pursue any legal action.