The Ultimate Disney Movie Bar Crawl

Don’t worry; you don’t have to be 21 and over to enjoy this list.

Walt Disney never wanted Guests drinking in his Parks, but he sure didn’t mind his characters drinking in his movies. Dozens of Disney films feature bars, cantinas, and pubs that would be the absolute best locations for the ultimate pub crawl ever.

Here’s a look into some of the iconic fictional bars from Disney movies that would be fun to visit on St. Patricks Day, or for any reason, and some of their real-life counterparts.

Full Disclosure

There are actually no Irish-theme bars on the list. As a matter of fact, there aren’t many Disney movies that feature a predominately Irish storyline. Unless, of course, you count The Luck of The Irish (2001) from the Disney Channel. However, that film was less about drinking and more about leprechauns playing basketball. It’s debatable which is more stereotypical.

The list will, however, include some of the most recognizable Disney bars in movies. We will also be including taverns, restaurants, and any swinging spot that seems like the perfect place to go out for St. Patricks Day. No designated driver is needed.

The Tavern – Beauty and The Beast (1991)

No one’s slick as Gaston. No one’s quick as Gaston. And let’s face it; no one drinks like Gaston either. In both the original animation and live-action adaptation, Gaston frequently visits the tavern located in the little French village. There, it’s clear that he likes to enjoy several pints of ale while singing songs about himself. Even though Gaston may be one of the most sexist Disney villains of all time, the tavern seems like the perfect location to start our St. Patricks Day bar crawl. There’s dancing, beer overflowing from your glass, and of course, the antler decor is exquisite.

Real Life Counterpart

The closest Guests can get to experiencing this bar is either at the Red Rose Tavern in Disneyland or Gaston’s Tavern in Walt Disney World. Although both locations are inspired by the tavern, it’s unfortunate that neither actually serves alcohol. You can order a frozen apple concoction called LeFou’s Brew, but you’re better off visiting the fictional tavern from the film for any chances of getting a buzz.

The Snuggly Duckling – Tangled (2010)

If you’ve got a dream, then The Snuggly Duckling is the place to be. Everyone appears to be a ruthless, tough guy at this tavern, much like when you walk into a biker bar. But as the song explains, even the scary tough guys have a softer side. After all, no one wants to go out and get into a bar fight, so the sweet patrons of The Snuggly Duckling seem like the ideal drinking buddies. If you ever find yourself wandering the woods outside of Rapunzel’s tower, you definitely have to hit up this place. It’s a must for this bar crawl.

Real Life Counterpart

Fans have long yearned for Disney to build a replica of The Snuggly Duckling at one of their Disney Parks. However, the closest fans can get to experiencing the bar is when the O’Gills Pub on the Disney Magic transforms into the Tangled theme experience. The decor changes to match the aesthetic from the film, with the iconic wooden ducky sign and everything.

You can also enjoy the show-stopping number from the movie during your time at Rapunzel’s Royal Table, which is truly immersive. Even with all that being said, in all honesty, a physical Snuggly Duckling located in the Magic Kingdom or Disneyland would be the most satisfying version of this bar that Disney could make.

Mos Eisley Cantina – Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Who hasn’t wanted to tell someone, “my friend doesn’t like you,” then follow it up with, “I don’t like you either,” whenever they visit a bar? It truly would be satisfying, even if you got kicked out for doing it. But at Mos Eisley Cantina, that’s precisely the place where you could get away with something like that.

When it comes to any Star Wars-themed bar, most of them are influenced by this one right here. It’s dirty, dingy, and iconic. Lucas truly captured the vibe of an old western saloon, mixed in with your typical dive bar with the live music ambiance. It’s the only live-action location on this bar crawl for a reason.

Real Life Counterpart

Star Wars fans, and fans of alcohol at theme parks, were thrilled when it was announced that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge would feature its own cantina. Oga’s Cantina, at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, might be one of the coolest (or overhyped) theme bars located in the parks. It was a bigger deal for Disneyland Guests since the Cantina is officially the first dining location inside the Park where you can grab an alcoholic beverage.

However, Disney Parks did drop the ball by incorporating a DJ instead of adding the Cantina Band from the movies. You can just hear the music whenever you look at a picture of the cantina scene. The band would have been a major addition to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but here’s hoping we might get them at the Parks one day.

Tiana’s Palace – The Princess And The Frog (2009)

Now we’re stepping away from the ales and IPAs and heading towards more of a cocktail vibe. If you’ve been to New Orleans, you know they love to have a good time. The parties are so captivating that they spill into the street every night. So why wouldn’t you want to visit Tiana’s Palace for a cocktail or two before hitting up Bourbon Street? Tiana’s Palace seems more of a fancy establishment, though that doesn’t mean that you wouldn’t have a good time. After all, they do have a trumpet-playing alligator! You’d probably just have to pay a lot more for the drinks there compared to one of the dive bars on the list.

Real Life Counterpart

In the film, Tiana’s father scribbles down the potential name for Tiana’s future restaurant. He calls it Tiana’s Place. Not to be confused with the upcoming Tiana’s Palace coming to the Parks, there is, in fact, a real Tiana’s Place aboard the Disney Wonder. The restaurant serves delicious New Orelan food and has an actual drink menu. No word yet as to whether or not Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland will have drinks, but it’s safe to assume that if you want to enjoy a cocktail with the frog princess, you’ll have to do it on the open sea.

And if that’s not enough for you, just outside of Tiana’s Place is the French Quarter Lounge, featuring a bar with more New Orleans flair. Guests can grab drinks there, along with Dr. Facilier’s potion, as they enjoy the voodoo theming.

Pleasure Island – Pinocchio (1940)

While Pleasure Island was more of a carnival, it did feature some tonics one could sip on and enjoy, as long as you don’t mind turning into a donkey. This location makes the list for its no-rules appeal, perfect for a wild night of partying. It’s the Las Vegas of fictional Disney locations, where sin always comes at a price.

Real Life Counterpart

The now-defunct Pleasure Island (1989-2008), located in Disney Springs during the 90s, was the closest a Guest could get to actually visiting the fictional carnival, which was aimed more towards adults and did feature an actual bar called Jazz Company.

Ironically enough, The Jazz Company was replaced by one of the only Irish theme bars The Walt Disney World Resort has to offer, Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant.

Despite the Pleasure Island having the same name, it was not intended to have any connection to the island from Pinocchio, rather a completely original nightclub with its own storyline. Still, the two locations will forever be synonymous with each other due to their enticing name.

BONUS

Moe’s Tavern – The Simpsons

FOX owns The Simpsons, and Disney owns FOX. Therefore, Moe’s Tavern is technically a Disney bar. Alright, this one’s cheating a little bit, but we couldn’t miss out on an excuse to stop by Springfields’ famous establishment on our bar crawl. Any fan of the show would love to share a beer with the real Homer. And in a complicated contract deal, in both Universal Studios across America, Guests can check out the real-life counterpart of this location. But if you have never been to Moe’s Tavern at Universal, you better make a trip over there soon. Rumor has it that The Simpsons contract expires in 2028, and Universal does not plan to renew.

Fun fact: there is a smaller version of Moe’s Tavern called Moe’s Cafe, located at the Fox Studio Lot, where employees can buy lunch.

Honorable Mention

Disney hasn’t wised up yet by bringing these iconic bars to life at their Parks, unfortunately, but boy, would they be fun places to visit in person. For the final spots on our bar crawl, here are four memorable bars from Disney films that have yet to come to life in any variation.

Bug Bar – A Bug’s Life (1997)

One of the best scenes from Disney/Pixar’s A Bug’s Life is when Flik ventures off to find warrior bugs and stops at this bar located inside of a tin can. Disney Parks dropped another ball when they didn’t feature this location at A Bug’s Land when it was still around. Imagine a little dive bar filled with bugs, giant droplets of water to drink, and of course, pu pu platters. With the land now defunct, it’s doubtful we’ll ever get a bug-themed bar or restaurant. But one can only dream.

Benbow Inn – Treasure Planet (2002)

Finally, a pirate bar on the list. This tavern inspired by Treasure Island is a restaurant-hotel combo with drinks that pack a punch. The best part about this place is the view, even though it looks pretty dangerous to walk around since it’s right on the edge of a cliff. This place definitely gets the best architecture award for the gazebo in the back alone. Picture a Disney Resort Hotel inspired by the Benbow Inn. It’s a shame that a design like this would be too difficult for Disney to construct in real life. Not to mention, this film did terribly at the box office, deemed one of the biggest animated bombs of all time. Sadly for any fans out there who would love to see Disney build this tavern, it’s safe to say that would never happen.

The Rat Trap – The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Out of all the spots on this bar crawl, The Rat Trap from the 1986 animation film might be the shadiest. It’s located under a dock near the river. It’s basically a dive bar for sailors, where the waitresses won’t put up with any disrespectful behavior. The one appeal of this bar, however, is the live entertainment. If you popped into this location, you might actually see an octopus doing a juggling act. Just make sure never to mention the name “Ratigan.”

Tapper’s – Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Some fans forget about this one. Much like many other cameos in the Oscar-nominated movie, Tapper is based on an arcade game Midway released in 1983. In the film, Ralph visits Tappers after a long day of being the bad guy for his video game. Audiences might recall seeing a few easter eggs in this scene, including appearances from Ken and Ryu from Street Fighter. This bar might take the cake if it allows you to have drinks with your favorite arcade characters. Imagine drinking with Donkey Kong and Mario or Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. Okay, maybe not the last one. Nevertheless, a video game-themed bar wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Conclusion

This concludes our Disney bar crawl, featuring classic fictional bars from all over the Disney spectrum. Whether it’s a cartoon version or the real thing, these spots are undoubtedly the best places to visit on St. Patricks Day or for any reason to have a pint. Just remember to drink responsibly.

