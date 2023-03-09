Previously Cancelled Batman Series Has A New Home

HBO has been in flux since the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, took over. Fans were shocked by the sudden cancelation of Batgirl, with many other DC projects following shortly after, including the worry that some Batman projects were no longer safe.

One of those projects happened to be Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series was produced by heavyweight creators like J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, and Matt Reeves, though that was not enough to prevent the highly-anticipated series from getting axed.

Timm is the fan-favorite creator who worked on Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond. Matt Reeves is currently the #1 Batman director, as he directed The Batman, and is building out the Batverse with spinoff shows like the upcoming Penguin spinoff series. Abrams is the only outlier, but enough of a name that it seemed odd this series would be canceled at all.

Despite the announcement that this new series was going to be canceled at HBO, it was also announced that it would be shopped around to other media companies and networks.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Batman: Caped Crusader has landed at Amazon Prime Video with a two-season order. Amazon has been working out a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery on sharing its expansive DC catalog, so it makes sense that the show would end up at that streaming company.

Either way, we are excited that this collaborative effort from these great creators is finally moving forward. Even more exciting is that there will be another proper Caped Crusader series for DC fans to watch.

The new series is also said to harken back and shape itself after Batman: The Animated Series, which became a benchmark for storytelling in the realm of the Dark Knight. Timm has been one of the most beloved creators of these stories, and it is exciting he is one of the producers of this new show.

Batman: Caped Crusader was initially announced back in 2021, but as previously mentioned, Warner Bros. Discovery fell into new leadership and the beginning of its programming change was already beginning.

Amazon Prime Video has now added this new series to its growing animation slate, as Robert Kirkman’s Invincible, Fairfax, The Legend of Vox Machina, and The Boys Presents: Diabolica is also part of the streaming’s hit shows.

When will ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Be Released?

As previously mentioned, Batman: Caped Crusader was announced in 2021, meaning it could have been in production since that time. However, this is just speculation. It would stand to reason that since the new series has already received a two-season order, the first season is close to being finished. It stands to reason that the new series will be airing on Amazon Prime Video sometime in late 2023, or early 2024.

Do you think Batman: Caped Crusader can be as good as the original animated series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!