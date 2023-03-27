Huge Leak Shows Images From Next ‘Avatar’ Project

Back in 2017, when Ubisoft announced Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora from the developers of Far Cry 3 and The Division franchise, it was estimated to be released alongside James Cameron’s highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Now, six years later, fans are finally starting to see some leaked imagery from the game emerge online.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be an open-world action-adventure game that puts players right into the battle between the Na’vi and the RDA. Since the game has been in development for several years, fans were hoping to get more information when the Avatar (2009) sequel hit theaters. Unfortunately, Ubisoft casually pushed back the release date last year to Summer 2023. The video game studio has yet to officially reveal any updates, but with the leaks recently slipping onto the internet, that time might come sooner rather than later.

Prior to now, only a cinematic trailer was available to see online. However, a promotional image for the game’s pre-order bonus content was leaked last week, giving fans the first taste of things to come.

This past weekend the floodgates of leaks kept coming, with more game images revealed from @ScriptleakR6 on Twitter. The account posted two screenshots from the game, revealing it will most likely be a first-person experience with some vehicle mechanics thrown in (such as flying your very own banshee).

Players familiar with Ubisoft’s Far Cry and Division games might expect similar gameplay elements, seeing how Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will also be open-world. Reportedly, some footage will also be leaked later this week. Although Ubisoft has yet to jump on these leaks by revealing any teasers themselves, those who are excited about the new game can take these images as a small sample of what the game will actually be like.

