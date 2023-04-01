‘Iron Man’ Star Wins Court Trial, Awarded $1 For Damages

Iron Man Star Gwenyth Paltrow just had a bizarre court trial over a skiing accident, leading the actress to earn only $1 after the trial.

Paltrow is most well-known for her role as Pepper Potts, Tony Stark‘s wife, and CEO of Stark Industries as she played a supporting role in several MCU movies. While the actress hasn’t appeared in any MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame (2019) her character didn’t have any reason to. With Morgan Stark still a young girl, Pepper Pott’s role in the MCU seems to be that she will end up staying as a mother and not playing a huge role any longer.

Sadly, Paltrow’s life as being a mother in real life was disrupted on one of her recent family vacations that got her in a skiing accident with Dr. Terry Sanderson who claims the accident is still hurting him today. This trial was considered to be a “ransom” lawsuit by some who believed Dr. Terry was trying to exploit Paltrow for extra money due to the accident.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trial ended today, but for the past couple of weeks, around 30 million people have been watch the case unfold. Eight days of testimony in Park City led to Paltrow being found not responsible for Dr. Terry Sanderson’s injuries as he sued her, claiming she hit him first.

Paltrow countersued for $1 as money was never the reason she got into the legal debacle. The trial focused on different testimonies from experts and witness who were there at the Deer Valley Resort. This accident happened back in 2016, meaning that Paltrow has been dealing with this issue for around 7 years.

In her statement, Paltrow thanked the judge and everyone involved in the trial for making it a fair and safe space to figure out the truth:

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

The trial did reveal that Paltrow, 50, was a moderately experienced skier while Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76, was a black diamond skier who could only see out of his left eye. He was an optometrist who loosely described his vision in his left eye as blind despite not being fully blind. The real debate of the trial was who ran into who and the Jury decided to side with Paltrow’s narrative that Sanderson was the one responsible for the accidnet.

Now, Paltrow is in the clear as her family can move on from the accident. She was awarded $1 for the trial as she didn’t want to have millions from Sanderson like he tried to do to her. The main reason her attorney states that Paltrow pushed for the trial was that the weekend she had planned with her family was disrupted by someone who was trying to use an accident to disrupt her life for the next couple of years. Now, she can rest assured that her time as an Iron Man star wasn’t worth it, but hopefully she doesn’t have to deal with more legal issues.

