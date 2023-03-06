Iconic Disneyland Attraction Permanently Damaged

An iconic attraction at Disneyland Resort was permanently damaged.

If you’ve been to Disneyland Resort, you know that it’s known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, as well as a shopping and dining district in Downtown Disney, are available for Guests to enjoy on a daily basis.

Whether you’re a thrill-rider wanting to enjoy attractions like The Incredicoaster, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Radiator Springs Racers, and Guardians of the Galaxy- Mission: BREAKOUT, or if you’re more of a nostalgic fan who enjoys reliving your childhood on iconic attractions like “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, and Pirates of the Caribbean, there’s something for everyone.

Of course, one of the most iconic attractions at Disneyland Park is an opening day original: Haunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion takes Guests on an eery journey through a mansion with 999 happy haunted, but there’s always room for 1,000 if there’s any volunteers. During the Holiday season– which begins in September with the start of Disneyland’s Halloween celebration and runs through the New Year– Haunted Mansion transforms into Haunted Mansion Holiday, which gives us a look at the attraction taken over by Jack Skellington from the beloved Tim Burton animated film, The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).

Despite all these changes and much more, one small area of damage has stayed the same.

A small “bullet-hole” size damaged spot on the glass at the attraction, which has been inside the ride for years. Disney covered up this damage with a spider, and it remains here to this day. And, yes, it’s a real bullet hole.

While many rumors and stories surrounding this spooky spider are found on the internet, reports indicate that sometime in the summer of 1974, a Guest entered the Southern California Haunted Mansion with a .22 caliber rifle and reportedly shot at the ghost.

Though some fans call for the attraction’s spot to be repaired, it hasn’t happened yet and it doesn’t seem that Disney will ever look to repair that spot. And, why should they?

The “blemish” on the attraction may be a spot of permanent damage, but it’s actually become a fun talking point for many diehard Disney fans, and Disney Adults, as they enjoy the ride.

Honestly, it wouldn’t be the same without it.

Have you been able to spot this on Haunted Mansion in Disneyland? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!