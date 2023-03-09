U.S. Government Looks to End Disney Influencers In Latest Bill

Are Disney influencers coming to an end?

Disney Park fans have grown accustomed to seeing Disney influencers throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, filming all kinds of videos for their loyal subscriber base day-in and day-out. As a matter of fact, many Disney influencers have garnered quite the following, with millions of viewers on videos and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

The influencers take time to share the new happenings inside the Disney Parks– which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort– and they, as a whole, have received mixed reactions for Disney Park Guests and fans, alike.

Some influencers have, unfortunately, taken it too far in an attempt to gain followership. They’ve filmed themselves breaking the rules, going into restricted areas, or acting out in rude behavior toward Disney characters and Cast Members for the sake of views.

Now, it seems that the United States Government is taking a hard look at eliminating a large contingent of Disney influencers with its latest bill.

A bill introduced on Monday would establish a new, unified framework for addressing foreign technology. Tabbed the RESTRICT Act, the bill would give the U.S. Commerce Department the authority to “review, block or otherwise mitigate a range of transactions involving foreign information and communications technology products and services.”

Backed by the White House, this bill would also give Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo the authority to recommend to the president divestiture orders, which could include forcing ByteDance to sell TikTok.

“This legislation would provide the U.S. government with new mechanisms to mitigate the national security risks posed by high-risk technology businesses operating in the United States,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement. “Critically, it would strengthen our ability to address discrete risks posed by individual transactions, and systemic risks posed by certain classes of transactions involving countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors.”

While the bill doesn’t completely ban TikTok, it would be a step toward the China-owned social media platform coming to an end in the United States, if compromises can’t be met.

Some Disney influencers have grown their Youtube channel substantially and this bill– or the potential ensuing ban of TikTok if it came to that measure– would not affect them much. However, there are many influencers who have built their following through TikTok and, without the social media platform, would essentially be ended immediately.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on this bill as it moves forward.