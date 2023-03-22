EPCOT has been working hard to bring a variety of new attractions and experiences to Guests.

Over the last couple of years, they’ve opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy‘s Ratatouille Adventure. They’ve also announced several big projects, and just recently announced that EPCOT will host the Disney100 Celebrations later this year as Disneyland continues to celebrate. Unfortunately, the Park has also gotten some backlash online lately as fans refer to it as the “alcoholic Park” and say that it caters too much towards adults and encourages rowdy and drunken behavior.

However, there was another ride that had been proposed for EPCOT that was unfortunately canceled after Covid-19 impacted a lot of the workforce within Disney. The UK pavilion was scheduled to receive an attraction based on Mary Poppins. Previously, the details had been little known about what the ride would have included, but a series of recently leaked concept art shows what would have been.

This concept art shows that the Mary Poppins ride would have been an indoor teacup ride, similar to the Mad Tea Party spinning tea cups in Magic Kingdom. The ride actually would’ve been based around the The Royal Doulton Music Hall scene from the sequel, Mary Poppins Returns (2018). It also would have had projection mapped walls and an interactive pre-show.

Leaked artwork for the cancelled Mary Poppins attraction at EPCOT! It would have been an indoor teacups attraction with projection mapped walls and a "Enchanted Tales with Belle" style pre-show. I got pretty close with my rumoured layout from December 2019! #MaryPoppins #EPCOT pic.twitter.com/jlZfiF03ny — DSNY Newscast (@DSNYNewscast) March 22, 2023

Fan reaction has been mixed, with several people saying that EPCOT needs another in casual indoor ride, which this would have provided. Others say that the Mad Tea Party at Magic Kingdom already makes so many people sick that it wouldn’t be smart to include them in a Park where alcohol is served so regularly.

While it’s unfortunate that as of yet Mary Poppins still has no attraction in her name, maybe it’s for the best that this style of ride in this Park has been cancelled.

What type of ride do you think would work best for Mary Poppins? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!