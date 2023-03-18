Recently, the Disney rival theme park has made news headlines for a spate of “sexual crimes” and inappropriate behavior in the family-friendly Parks, resulting in a mass uproar, and even prompting Government officials to step in. It appears that the newly debuted, controversial Park is experiencing no shortage of public debate and negative attention even after the Government promise to lay down the law after Park representatives refused to comment on the crimes being committed.
Now, the newly opened theme park is under intense scrutiny from the general public and parents in particular, after official Park rules appear to prohibit strollers and even umbrellas at the child-friendly park.
Why are strollers being banned at the controversial new theme park?
The Walt Disney Company has helmed international theme parks like Anaheim, California’s Disneyland Resort, Orlando, Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort, and the associated Magic Kingdom. Under the same Disney Parks umbrella is the Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort. However, beloved Disney are not the only animation company with highly immersive, detailed theme parks out there. In fact, the internet is abuzz as the new Studio Ghibli Park is starting to trend once again on social media.
(translated) Seriously? When I saw the website of Ghibli Park, it was written that strollers and umbrellas were not allowed (umbrellas too!?). However, on the same page, a sentence also says, “Priority is available for those using wheelchairs, strollers, and the elderly,” which doesn’t make sense and is so confusing? I definitely won’t be going for the time being.
— むぎとろ (@mugimugi_trr) March 9, 2023
Meanwhile, there are others celebrating the rules banning strollers — as it would allegedly remove “selfish parents” from the Park. As @____i____i__ states, those “people with low morals… won’t come”:
When I heard that strollers were prohibited at Ghibli Park, I thought: I would definitely go there 🥺 Strollers prohibited? ! It’s great to think that people with low morals who are complaining about fussy, noisy things like this won’t come. There are too many selfish parents who are given preferential treatment these days and take it for granted.
— アラサーちゃん (@____i____i__) March 9, 2023
Other parents have also chimed in, stating that they believe the “problem is solved” if Guests simply opt to use baby carriers instead of strollers, as @kilala_studiok adds — to which other parents disagree, pointing out the fact that this doesn’t work with all kids:
(translated) @kilala_studiok: Are you riled up about the ban on strollers in Ghibli’s large warehouse?
I think anyone who has been there knows that strollers are not allowed in that space.
Because there is a stroller storage area in front, when you go inside, you should go with a baby carrier. (I did.)
It’s a mystery why there are people complaining even though it’s solved
(in reply) @Mousse_Anime2: I’m sorry from the outside of FF. Maybe the child is violent when held, or maybe the child gets tired quickly but it’s hard for him to hold it, so he wants to use a stroller. In that case, it might be better to do it after the child is a little older and has physical strength.
— ほぼゼロズレだったムース (@Mousse_Anime2) March 9, 2023
For visitors with strollers, please leave your stroller in the designated parking area upon entry.
You may use your stroller when walking around Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park. Strollers are available to borrow from North Gate Information Center, West Gate Information Center and Lounge.
The Studio Ghibli theme park called Ghibli Park (not to be confused with the Studio Ghibli Museum), houses five iconic areas – Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, Witch Valley, Mononoke Village, Dondoko Forest, and Youth Hill – all locations based on the Studio Ghibli films, now available for visitors to roam freely. Studio Ghibli fans will love to immerse themselves in every attraction at this new Ghibli Park. The unique park is located at World Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park (sometimes Aichi Expo Memorial Park) in Nagakute city near Nagoya, about three hours by train from Tokyo.
Those interested in the new Ghibli Park tickets may purchase and reserve theirs on the Park’s official website.