Disney Brings Back Retired Attraction For Limited Time

A retired Disneyland Resort attraction is returning for just a limited time.

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disney Park Guests who visit the area are treated to all kinds of iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. In addition, there are plenty of restaurants and shopping options to enjoy at Downtown Disney.

Because Disneyland is so iconic, it should come as no surprise that Disney Park fans have certain attractions and entertainment offerings that shine brighter than others to them.

One of those, of course, is Soarin’ Over California.

Located at Disney California Adventure Park, Soarin’ Around the World is transformed into Soarin’ Over California just a couple of times each year. Right now, you can enjoy the attraction in its California-themed form.

Guests who visit the attraction right now are able to glide above the Golden State’s natural and man-made wonders as part of the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, but it’s only available for a limited time. The attraction will transform back to Soarin’ Around the World on April 26, 2023, meaning you have just a little more than a month to enjoy the ride.

One of the most unforgettable aspects of Soarin’ Over California is the serene and dramatic musical score. The music was written and recorded for the attraction by Academy Award-winning composer Jerry Goldsmith. Inspired by the optimistic spirit of California, the magnificent score is one of the master musician’s final works and the culmination of a 5-decade career.

As far as other developments happening around Disneyland Resort, Matterhorn Bobsleds is closing for construction yet again. The Disney Park attraction was undergoing maintenance just a matter of months ago. In addition, Grizzly River Run at Disney California Adventure is also finishing up its scheduled maintenance, expected to open on March 17, 2023.

