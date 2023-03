Walt Disney World Resort vacations are the surprise of a lifetime for Guests of all ages. But there’s something especially heartwarming about little ones realizing they’re on their way to Cinderella Castle!

Still, kids can be unpredictable. They sometimes react differently than you’d expect! This week, TikToker @amberwhite425 shared a video of the moment she surprised her two daughters with a trip to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

The little girls were used to embarking on a nearly nine-hour drive to visit their grandfather. But just before they arrived at Walt Disney World Resort, the parents revealed the little white lie they’d told.

“Secrets don’t make friends,” the mom joked. “We went the wrong direction… So we’re not going to get to Papaw’s today… What if instead of going to Papaw’s, we went to Disney World?”

“Disney World costs a lot of money,” the younger daughter responded. The older girl was excited but unsure whether to believe her parents. The two reacted very differently when they were told they’d be at Walt Disney World Resort in eight minutes.

While the older daughter was excited, the younger one began to cry. She slipped out of her seatbelt onto the floor and said, “But I wanted to go to Papaw’s.”

“Oh honey, we’re going to go to Papaw’s twice this summer,” her mother tried to reassure her.

“You lied!” the older daughter excitedly exclaimed. As their mom pointed out, the video “backfired.”

But don’t worry – both girls enjoyed their visit! “They ended up having a BLAST, and it was the greatest family vacation ever,” their mom wrote in the video’s caption.

Other parents shared similar stories in the comments. “Reminds me when I told my son we were going to Chuck E. Cheese but really going to Disneyland and he was sooo mad because I lied,” @ilikeicedchailattes recalled.

Have you ever pulled off a Walt Disney World surprise? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.