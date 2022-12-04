4-Year-Old Boy Given Surprise Disney Trip of a Lifetime

Starting a decade ago, a cancer survivor started a mission to help children suffering from life-changing illnesses, giving them hope and joy throughout their battle. Earlier this week, he surprised a 4-year-old boy with the trip of a lifetime.

Aaron Koban has been struggling with a heart defect that he’s had since he was born and has undergone multiple open-heart surgeries. However, Koban showed no emotion but happiness after he found out he would be going to Walt Disney World.

Frank Squeo from Baking Memories 4 Kids joined first responders at Aaron’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, to reveal the big news.

“Aaron has been through so much, so much,” said Koban’s mother. “I just wanted him to be given the opportunity to enjoy things that normal kids get to enjoy. It’s such a gift to be able to go on this trip, but it’s also a surreal moment when you realize how blessed and lucky we actually are.”

The trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is paid for in full, allowing Koban and his family to enjoy the most it of their surprise vacation.

“The reason why the foundation exists is because people buy our cookies that we bake from scratch,” said Squeo. “On the weekends, we make 40,000 with my volunteers at my home. We ship them all over the country. The proceeds from these cookies pay for children and families that have gone through so much.”

Squeo was inspired after battling cancer himself, making the promise to himself to help others live their life to the fullest. For many, a trip to Walt Disney World is unattainable with how expensive it can be. Our hearts are warmed seeing this family be able to experience the magic found at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom as well as the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort.

