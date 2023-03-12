Disney Sets Paid Service Back to Record High Price

A controversial service featured at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is back at its highest price ever.

Due to the popularity of Walt Disney World, Guests will for sure be waiting in long lines, especially during the holiday season. With thousands of Guests entering the Parks each day, you will definitely be waiting in line on more than a few occasions, that is, if you want to experience all there is to do at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

With rides like the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Space Mountain, Expedition Everest, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Pirates of the Caribbean, you can bet your Mickey ears you’ll be stuck in a long line at some point.

Disney has attempted to help solve these issues in a few different ways. The most recent solution to this problem came in the form of Disney Genie and Genie+, a service Disney World and Disneyland both offer as a way to help Guests not spend so much time in line.

Disney Genie is free, but for an additional charge, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+, which allows them to do more advanced planning.

One of the major issues Guests face with Genie+ is that its pricing varies by day. During holidays, it tends to get extremely pricey.

In December, we saw the service hit its highest prices at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Genie+ hit $29 per Guest at Walt Disney World and $30 per Guest at Disneyland. Disneyland was so popular that Disney Genie+ even sold out several days in a row.

Now, Disney Genie+ has returned to its all-time high price of $29 as Walt Disney World enters Spring Break. The last time we saw Disney Genie+ hit this price point was during President’s Day Weekend. For more on everything Disney Genie, click here.

Have you used Genie+? Tell us what you think about it!