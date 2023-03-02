Boy Repeatedly Punches Mother at Disney World

We’ve extensively reported fights at The Most Magical Place on Earth, from a brawl at Magic Kingdom to a drunken altercation in Disney’s Polynesian Resort lobby. But these incidents typically occur between adult Guests, though they likely leave a mark on children nearby.

Unfortunately, one Walt Disney World Resort Guest recently witnessed a fight between a child and his mother. While waiting for a character meet-and-greet at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Reddit user u/Werewolveswithagenda saw a ten year old boy hitting his mother and bullying his younger sister.

“It wasn’t the normal slaps a child usually gives adults when they’re mad, it was full on punches and extremely hard slaps,” they recalled. “His mom was trying to defuse the situation by ignoring him but he kept slapping her… He also kept telling his younger sister that he hates her.”

The father eventually returned and spoke sternly to the boy, who stopped hitting his mother but “started whining really loud.”

The Guest said it was a “horrible experience.” Though they didn’t report it to Disney Cast Members, they’ve never forgotten what they saw.

Rather than becoming violent, involve a Disney Cast Member if you encounter issues with other Disney Park Guests. Though the Theme Park managers aim to please, they’ll happily punish anyone breaking the rules. Regardless of who instigated the viral Walt Disney World fight last summer, both families involved were permanently banned from the Central Florida Disney Park.

If you witness a Walt Disney World fight, locate the nearest Disney Cast Member. Disney Security teams are ready to dispatch at a moment’s notice.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.