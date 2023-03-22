Disney Copies Competitor For New Theme Park Addition

Disney seemingly took some inspiration from its competitor, copying some of the designs found within the other Resort.

For those who don’t know, Walt Disney World is about to officially open its newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle/Run. This incredible new roller coaster is located in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom, right next to Space Mountain. This coaster brings Disney’s TRON franchise to Walt Disney World for the very first time.

First announced back in 2017, Guests have been eagerly anticipating the release of this ride for years. Due to the construction of the ride, the iconic Walt Disney World Rairlaod was forced to close for several years.

After a few delays, TRON Lightcycle/Run will officially open at the Walt Disney World Resort on April 4, 2023.

However, it seems Disney took some design notes from Universal.

A recent discovery was made regarding the benches at the new area surrounding TRON Lightcycle/Run, with eagle-eyed Guests noticing they were the exact same as the ones found in Super Hero Island at the Universal Orlando Resort:

Not TRON using the same exact benches that can be found in Super Hero Island!

Either this is a funny coincidence, or Disney was inspired by Universal. Regardless, the new benches and new area surrounding TRON Lightcycle/Run are incredible. Of course, Guests can still enjoy the rest of Magic Kingdom, including classic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Haunted Mansion.

Have you ridden TRON Lightcyle/Run yet? What’s your favorite ride at Walt Disney World?