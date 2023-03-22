Disney World Attraction Severely Breaks, Guests Forced to Leave

One of the most beloved attractions at Walt Disney World broke down, leaving Guests with a very rare view.

Located in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is as entertaining as it is air-conditioned. This historic experience has a long and treasured history, first making an appearance at the New York World’s Fair as Progressland all the way back in 1964.

Taking Guests on a tour through the progress of electricity, travel, cooking, cleaning, and general American life, this attraction will be sure to please those looking for a fun time as well as something that is educational.

Each scene of the attraction takes Guests through different decades of American history, specifically in the average household. However, the final scene takes place in the future. Several issues arise from this choice, primarily with how it depicts what “the future” will actually look like.

The ride/show is extremely dated, both in terms of its theming and construction. Breakdowns are a fairly common occurrence at this attraction, with Guests getting stuck and watching the same scene multiple times.

A similar incident occurred recently, though we can honestly say we’ve never seen a breakdown quite like this one.

Guests were stunned after the attraction broke down between two sections, allowing them to watch two scenes at the same time:

Carousel of Progress broke mid rotation and we got to watch 2 scenes!

Eventually, the Guests were evacuated from the attraction. Typically, if Guests are evacuated, Disney will offer them a multi-experience pass which allows them to skip the standby queue for several other attractions. This acts as a way for Disney to make up for the lost time Guests spent either waiting for an attraction or having to leave it early.

