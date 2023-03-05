Disney Reportedly Made Fun of Disabled Guest in Shocking Video

A video went viral on TikTok after a Guest claimed a Disney Cast Member made fun of their family member for their disability.

Everyone knows the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has some of the best theme park rides ever created. From Expedition Everest and Avatar Flight of Passage to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Guests have a lot of magic to look forward to when planning a vacation.

However, a lot of the magic comes from Disney’s Cast Members, who work tirelessly to provide Guests with exceptional treatment and extra “pixie dust.”

Unfortunately, Guests can encounter some not-so-magical situations with Cast Members. In the past, Inside the Magic has reported on various examples of this, most notably with arguments, line-cutting and all-out brawls. Nearly 100% of the time, Cast Members are doing their jobs, but sometimes Guests find that 1%.

Recently, a TikTok went viral involving a Guest and their very disturbing encounter with a Cast Member at Walt Disney World. The video has now reached over 100k likes and nearly a million views on the platform.

No words are spoken, but the text on the screen details a troubling situation involving a Cast Member working at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Guest describes her dad, who is legally blind, attempting to get through security at the entrance of the Park.

The Guest claims her dad was having trouble seeing the Cast Member shortly before the employee made a snarky remark to him.

The Guest’s father informed the security Cast Member that he was blind, to which they responded with, “and deaf too?” This is certainly not a response we would expect from a Disney Cast Member, as it is extremely disrespectful. You can check out the full video below:

I’m also really angry. I expect that people with disabilities will be discriminated against. Because that’s reality. But at Disney World? Really? #animalkingdom #disney #disneyworld

The Guest goes on to explain that Disney’s Animal Kingdom was the Park her grandfather wanted to visit at the Walt Disney World Resort together but passed before the family was able to go. This is an unfortunate situation and one that is very un-Disney.

It’s important to remember how hard Disney Cast Members work and that, as we said above, 99% of them are fantastic.

