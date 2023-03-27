Disney World Slashes Prices Ahead of Major Event Cancelation

Ahead of the cancelation of Walt Disney World’s biggest event, Guests can find major discounts across the Orlando, Florida, Resort.

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration officially started in October 2021, and Guests have been enjoying the festivities ever since. This event brought in quite a few limited-time experiences, decorations, merchandise, and treats for Guests to enjoy. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom all received special makeovers and additions in order to celebrate this major milestone.

However, like all good things, it must come to an end, and Guests don’t have much longer.

The official end date for the event is March 31, 2023, and Disney is wasting no time getting the Parks ready for normal operations to resume. Inside the Mahic reported on Disney canceling showtimes for an attraction completely a few weeks ago, with more on the agenda for removal.

Disney seemingly has a lot of leftover 50th-anniversary merchandise stock, with Walt Disney World slashing prices on these exclusive items for the next few weeks until the event officially ends.

Some of the discounted merchandise was shown in a tweet from a Walt Disney World Resort Guest while visiting EPCOT:

FYI, Epcot 40th merch is 40%. If you have DVC or an AP you can get your discount on top of the 40% off. pic.twitter.com/4ozJNLEvJr — Sarah Gilliland (@SarahGilliland) March 27, 2023

Tons of 50th Anniversary merchandise can be found at Disney Springs as well, with all of that stock presumably on sale as well. As we stated earlier, Guests have until the end of March to enjoy this special celebration. However, The Walt Disney Company is currently celebrating 100 Years of Magic, which is also a very special anniversary.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is celebrating this in its own way, bringing in new attractions and experiences.