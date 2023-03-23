New Report Confirms Audiences Have Seen the Last of This Marvel Character

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
Veb (David Dastmalchian) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Credit: Marvel Studios

Is this really the last of this Marvel Character?

Paul Rudd as many Ant-Men in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Credit: Marvel Studios

In every movie that makes it to the big screen, there are many things that go unseen by audiences: deleted scenes, outtakes, different storylines, and even character backstories. With as rich a catalog as the Marvel Cinematic Universe possesses, it would be impossible to go into every character’s backstory onscreen, but thanks to this new interview, fans know a little bit more about one certain character and why he might just be the last in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Stinger (Cassie Lang), and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Disney on the Hunt For ‘Ant-Man’ Leaker

Generally speaking, Marvel Studios excels at telling backstories. During the first Phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each key character had their own solo film to introduce their character and get the audience on board. It took more time, but it was effective. Audiences have loved Marvel for years now, and the payoff in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) was well worth it, making the latter one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Thanos telling his army to attack the Avengers
Credit: Marvel Studios

Of course, not every character can get a solo movie. Some amazing characters who have since risen through the ranks have started off as side characters in other hero’s movies. Fan favorites like Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and others who are just recently getting recognition with their own movies or series. Sadly, it looks like this character won’t be one of those!

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in 'Black Widow' on Disney+
Credit: Marvel Studios

In a recent interview with The DirectAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), star David Dastmalchian revealed the tragic backstory behind his latest Marvel character, Veb.  Fans will remember the gelatinous freedom fighter character, curious about Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) holes in the Quantum Realm, whose goo helped the family understand the language of the microscopic universe. Though played for comedic relief, Dastmalchian revealed to The Direct the sad truth of the character:

“So all of Veb’s family, everyone connected to is pretty much gone now. Veb, as far as he knows, is the last of its kind. I’m hoping and praying there’s another Vez or a Pez out there somewhere. But I found that to be very powerful, and very emotional, and as silly and fun as the character is – And by the way, he’s my kid’s favorite character I’ve ever played – I think it’s kind of heavy like that, and I love it.”

Dastmalchian explains that the reason behind Veb (Dastmalchian) being the last of the species has directly to do with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). According to Dastmalchian, Veb’s species’ ability to unite the people of the Quantum Realm was in direct opposition to the Conqueror, and his goals of division, making the last pink gelatinous character both hilarious and tragic. While audiences may yet see Veb (Dastmalchian) again, it’s almost certain they won’t see any others like him.

David Dastmalchian as Veb in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Avoided Perfect MCU Ending For ‘Ant-Man 3’ Due to ‘Endgame’

With as poorly received as Peyton Reed’s Quantumania was and as poorly as it performed, fans can only hope that Veb (Dastmalchian) and characters like him will make subsequent appearances. With the burgeoning Ghostbusters reboot franchise, Paul Rudd may well be busy in the future, but co-star Evangeline Lilly has expressed her desire for a solo Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp (Eveganline Lilly) movie, and it’s almost a sure bet that audiences have just seen the beginning of Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

What do you think about this character being the last? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

Be the first to comment!