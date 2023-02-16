Universal Is Releasing a Live Action DreamWorks Movie

By Popular demand, Universal is in production of making a live-action movie on How to Train Your Dragon.

The gang will all return, and we’ll see Hiccup and Toothless will go on an adventure unlike any other. DreamWorks Animation and Universal have announced the first live-action movie adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is in the works. Universal Orlando is also rumored to be building a How to Train a Dragon Land at its new theme park, Epic Universe.

This movie will be released in theaters on March 14, 2025, for fans wanting to see this live-action. The first How to Train Your Dragon follows a hapless young Viking named Hiccup who aspires to hunt dragons and becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon, Toothless, and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed. The animated franchise, through three movies, has amassed more than $1.6 billion.

How to Train a Dragon started out based on the book series by Cressida Cowell. Cowell was coming off her success in Over the Hedge when producer Bonnie Arnold shortly became interested. She kept focusing on the project as time went on, and when DreamWorks Animation co-president of production Bill Damaschke asked her what she wanted to work on next, she chose “How to Train Your Dragon“.

How to Train Your Dragon topped the North American box office with $43.7 million in its first weekend of release. The film grossed $217.6 million in the United States. How to Train Your Dragon is DreamWorks Animation’s highest-grossing film in the American and Canadian box office other than the Shrek films. How to Train a Dragon is the fifth-highest-grossing animated film of 2010, behind Toy Story 3, Shrek Forever After, Tangled, and Despicable Me.

Universal is always in the process of making new movies. In 2023 alone, Universal will release Trolls 3, M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, Cocaine Bear, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Renfield, Fast X, and many more. Universal has also announced some movies that will be coming in 2024 and 2025. 2024 Movies include: Night Swim, The Fall Guy, Kung Fu Panda 4, Despicable Me 4, Twisters, and many more. 2025 Movies include M3GAN 2.0, Live Action How to Train Your Dragon, and many more.

Are you excited about Universal making this live-action movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments if you plan to see this movie.