TikToker Shares Truth About Wearing Hijab at Disney Parks

The Disney Parks welcome Guests of all ages, races, religions, genders, sexual orientations, and backgrounds. But as much as Disney fans talk about the “Disney Bubble,” the real world occasionally finds its way into the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth.

Amira (@moroccanprincess) decided to ease the worries of any potential visitors to the only European Disney Park, Disneyland Paris. The Guest wore a hijab while visiting Disneyland Park (formerly known as EuroDisney), Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village, and was initially nervous due to decades of discrimination against Islamic women in France.

She shared her experience visiting the Disney Parks in a hijab on TikTok. Though she wasn’t sure what to expect, Amira only reported one uncomfortable moment with other Guests:

Amira shared her experience walking around Sleeping Beauty Castle, riding rides, and eating meals. She described the environment as “very inviting” and “nice” with “no Islamophobia at all.”

“Loads of hijabis around me. I feel so safe,” she said while visiting a restaurant. “Even the people that serve me, so respectful.”

The only problem Amira encountered was a nasty look from other Guests. “In the queue for the rides, I… got very bad looks, but apart from that, normal.”

While it was unfortunate that it was normal for Amira to be glared at, it was comforting for many to know that Disneyland Paris was welcoming to hijabis.

“I was actually looking at tickets the other day but then I thought: wait, I’m a hijabi and it’s in Paris… I am a bit concerned,” commented @eniko.monzoor. “It’s so good to know. Nowadays I see so many bad things on social media.”

Others reported similar experiences at the French Disney Parks.

“I remember waiting for a ride and got stares too,” @zariasreads wrote. “It was obvious it was because of hijab because my friends werent wearing it.”

Amira also reported that City Hall offers a prayer facility for any Muslims looking to pray while visiting Disneyland Paris.

