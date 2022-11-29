Disney World Cast Members Plan Large Protest

Walt Disney World Resort is known as being “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”

Walt Disney World has four different theme parks that see thousands of Guests daily. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

With the number of Guests that visit Disney Parks daily, Disney simply could not function without the help from Disney Cast Members. Cast Members work long shifts daily to try and make every experience magical for Disney Guests.

As new CEO Bob Iger takes over from former CEO Bob Chapek and gets comfortable at Disney headquarters, one of the first things Bob Iger is going to deal with is the negotiation of a new contract with the Service Trades Council Union (STCU), a union representing nearly 42,000 Walt Disney World Cast Members.

California has been faced with similar struggles. Disney Cast Members that worked at Disney Local 50, a Disneyland Resort Union, shared that The Walt Disney Company planned to implement a strict new attendance policy that would impact sick leave and personal time.

Cast Members will be negotiating topics including wages, healthcare costs, retirement, child bonding leave, and more.

The next bargaining sessions have been scheduled for November 29 and December 1. The Service Trades Council Union (STCU) is also planning a Cast Member protest on November 30th, in between bargaining sessions.

Inside the Magic previously covered Disney being unable to reach an agreement with Local Workers 737. Local Workers 737, which represents Orlando Hotel and Restaurant workers had a delay from Hurricane Ian “They offered to increase most workers’ pay by only $1 per hour every year for 5 years. The Company also offered additional increases for Housekeepers, Cooks and Dishwashers,” the Union wrote. “The Company said “No” to all of the Union’s other economic proposals regarding pension, health insurance, guaranteed 40 hours, premiums and other important issues.” the union said in a Facebook post

Progress was made on the effective date of an increase to the 3rd shift premium and the topic of bargaining over the Consumer Choice medical plan. The remaining open items include wages, healthcare costs, child bonding leave, a guarantee of hours, premiums, and Pension plan enrollment.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on these negotiations and the protests as they unfold.