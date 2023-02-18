This Is Your Last Chance to Eat at This Fan-Favorite Disney Restaurant

One of Disney fans’ favorite hidden gems is about to change forever, and your last chance to dine at it has just been revealed.

If one thing is guaranteed at Walt Disney World, it’s that nothing is sacred, no matter how iconic or adored. If the recent closure of Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom is any indication, Disney is ready to innovate anywhere and everywhere, including their dining locations. Just yesterday, Disneyland’s French Market closed to make room for Tiana’s Palace, a new Princess and the Frog (2009) themed restaurant. Back on the East coast, change is now coming to another iconic eatery.

Last month, Inside the Magic reported that Trail’s End at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground would close for refurbishment and reopen as a marketplace concept with multiple quick-service options. The hidden gem eatery is beloved amongst die-hard Disney fans for its family style breakfasts and dinners and well-known for its Biscuits with Strawberry Honey Butter, breakfast skillets, and for being relatively affordable for an all-you-care-to-eat restaurant – breakfast is $22.99 per person.

It seems as if Trail’s End has quietly announced its last day of traditional operation, though. The restaurant is typically closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but according to the Walt Disney World reservation system, the restaurant is also closed on Monday, April 17, and shows no reservation ability beyond April 16. Granted, April 19 is 60 days out from the writing of this article, but a Monday closure is unusual. With Disney’s announcement of the refurbishment beginning “this spring,” it seems as if April 16 may be the last day before the changes begin.

Trail’s End’s closure will not affect the beloved dinner show Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, which neighbors and shares a kitchen with the restaurant. Big fans of this country favorite will want to sit down for a skillet one last time before we say happy trails!