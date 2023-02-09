Rich Guest Hands Out Free Disney World Tickets FOR LIFE

It’s clear that Walt Disney World and other Disney Parks worldwide are expensive. Disney World tickets alone have increased exponentially over the last few years, and along with other factors like the Park Pass reservation system essentially controlling a portion of your day, Guests are facing increasing pressure when it comes to their Disney Resort vacation.

But what would it be like to get a ticket to Disney World for free for the rest of your life? Well, for one Disney fan, they will never have to dig into their own pockets ever again.

The four Disney World theme parks bring millions to Orlando, Central Florida each year. Magic Kingdom brings, you know it, that unique Disney charm complete with Cinderella Castle; EPCOT delivers a blend of education and fun; Disney’s Animal Kingdom transports Guests to the plains of the African savannah; and Disney’s Hollywood Studios meshes Golden Era Hollywood with sci-fi behemoths like Star Wars.

The Disney World Parks in the United States, and those in Disneyland Resort (colloquially called Disneyland California), are popular with all sorts of Guests, from the local Annual Passholder to the international traveler, casual Disney fans to diehard fanatics, and while prices and costs across the board are increasing, the crowds remain. People are buying admission and are dropping big bucks on things like Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections — even if it is through gritted teeth.

Is Disney World just for the wealthy?

With Disney World tickets rising along with everything else, even just getting through the gate can be a chore and a hard time for your wallet. This potential Disney Guest won’t have to worry about that, thanks to a wealthy benefactor.

Speaking to one publication, Ezra Freeman, a cruise line worker for Princess Cruises and star of The Real Love Boat on Paramount+, discussed how she often receives free gifts from wealthy Guests.

Freeman explains that during the industry-suspending COVID-19 pandemic, she would find herself receiving offers of accommodation so that she could leave the ship — which, at the time, docked in Florida.

But rather interestingly, Freeman revealed that once she was offered a lifetime pass to Walt Disney World Resort from a Disney firefighter. She said:

“I’ve also received an offer for free admission to Disney World for life by a Disney firefighter who sailed with me, so that is pretty epic.”

Freeman accepted the gift from the rich cruise line Guest but has not yet managed to take a trip to Magic Kingdom or the other Disney World Parks just yet. It is unclear what type of ticket Freeman was offered, but the gift will see her save thousands of dollars each year for the rest of her life.

Disney World is an ever-changing landscape in the Disney Parks portfolio.

Disney World isn’t done with changing. The theme park is in a near-constant state of development with new attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening in recent years, and more on the way, including the imminent debut of TRON Lightcycle / Run and the recent — and divisive closure — of Splash Mountain in Tomorrowland and Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park, respectively. The latter is already being transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The Florida Parks, and Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California), continue to push prices up and some Guests are finding that enough is enough and have decided to flock to other amusement Resorts where their money can go further. That said, Disney World will always have a dedicated clientele that will pay whatever it takes to get a slice of the Mickey Mouse magic.

Would you accept free Disney World tickets FOR LIFE from another? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!