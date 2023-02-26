Popular Disney Attraction Strangely Evacuated After “Loud Thud”

Walt Disney World Resort is where magic and dreams happen. Guests from all over come to enjoy attractions, shows, and shopping. However, some days, Disney experiences delays, errors, and attractions breaking down.

Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Disney World has four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each Disney Park has something for all ages.

Guests heading to Magic Kingdom may enjoy strolling down Main Street, U.S.A. and spotting Cinderella Castle, or enjoying attractions such as Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and many more family fun attractions.

Disney World Guests hoping to see animals will enjoy heading over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney’s Animal Kingdom includes trails for Guests to walk and see different animals, or Guests can hop aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris to learn and watch different animals. Disney’s Animal Kingdom also includes attractions like It’s Tough to be a Bug!, Avatar Flight of Passage, Dinosaur, and many more attractions.

EPCOT includes attractions such as Soarin’ Around the World, Living with the Land, Test Track, Guardians of Galaxy Comic Rewind, and many more.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios includes fan-favorite attractions such as Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, Toy Story Mania!, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and many more attractions.

One Guest recently shared that they broke down on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and had to be evacuated from the attraction.

“We heard a loud thud, and stopped. The ride show continued we just were in that one spot. Sat with the lights off and strobe lights for about 10 min. Then they turned the lights on and we waited for another 10 min before a CM moved us forward a couple inches and had us walk off. We all had to cram into a service elevator – which didn’t seem to be working at first because the CM had to push the button a bunch of times before it lit up.”

While Disney World does its best to keep all attractions running smoothly, errors and delays happen from time to time. So if you are at an attraction that breaks down, remain seated and calm, and Disney Cast Members will give instructions to Guests.

