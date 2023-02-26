Born To Be Mild, Fans Love Disney’s Lack of Thrills

In the vast realms of the theme park industry, some rides and attractions scream the name “Disney.” From the summit of Space Mountain to the murky waters of Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney has created unforgettable experiences. However, not many rides under Disney’s Mickey-shaped mitts have a true sense of thrill, and that’s okay.

Rides like Expedition Everest, Cosmic Rewind, and the recently closed Rockin’ Rollercoaster are definitely thrill rides, but the major flavor of Walt Disney World’s collection of rides and attractions is generally more of a mild one. That being said, many Guests claim it’s all part of Disney’s appeal.

Fans have been talking on both sides of the fence, with some wanting a more thrilling Disney Park and some defending their cherished rides from childhood, but there have been plenty sharing their adoration for Disney’s more family-friendly rides. After all, Walt’s mission when he was constructing Disneyland was to create a place where Guests and audiences of all ages could find something to enjoy.

A large portion of Disney’s fanbase has a special place in their hearts for Walt Disney World’s classic attractions, and a recent Reddit post gave them the opportunity to express their adoration.

u/johnnyringo117 shares their feelings toward Peter Pan’s flight when the write,

“I’m 62 and started going to Disney World when I was 15. I ride Pan every time I’m in Kingdom. It’s fun, calm, well-paced and for me, simply has no negative connotations. It’s a story book tale come to life. I love it.”

Peter Pan’s Flight is only one of the many dark rides at the Magic Kingdom, and it’s certainly not the only one with a fan following. One surprising addition to the discussion is the often-full and often-criticized Na’vi River Journey at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

u/EatAllTheHoomans writes,